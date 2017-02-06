DARTS: Wolfie misses out in Dutch Open

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams failed in his bid to win a third Dutch Open title on the trot in Assen yesterday (February 5).
The men’s singles attracted a massive entry of 2,970 players and Wolfie successfully came through seven rounds.
But at the last 16 stage he was pipped 4-3 by Scotland’s Ross Montgomery.
Montgomery went on to reach the final where he was beaten 3-1 by Mark McGeeney from Coventry.
Deta Hedman beat Lisa Ashton 5-4 in the women’s singles final.
Marin Adams’ results:
Last 2048 - beat Kris Boer 3-0
Last 1024 - beat Kees Toi 3-1
Last 512 - beat Marvin Jacobs 3-0
Last 256 - beat Leo Steneker 3-0
Last 128 - beat Johann Brouwer 3-0
last 64 - beat Gert Renes 4-2
Last 32 - beat Davy van Baalen 4-3
Last 16 - lost to Ross Montgomery 4-3