DARTS: Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor on his way to Peterborough

Darts legend Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor is arrowing his way towards Peterborough.

The 16-times world champion will be the big namne at a sporting dinner organised by Kevin Sanders at The Solstice pub on September 29.

After winning the World Matchplay title for the 16th time in Blackpool last night (July 30), Taylor announced he’d like to do some after-dinner speaking.

And this morning Sanders was first in the queue to book him.

“His first crack at after-dinner speaking will be here in Peterborough. It’s a major coup for me and for local darts fans. The guy is hugely popular and I expect it to sell out quickly. So book early,” said Sanders.

Ticket are £100 and include a three-course meal and Sanders can be contacted on 07872 601467.

Taylor (56) won last night at the Winter Gardens with another masterful performance to see off Peter Wright 18-8.

Having stunned world number one Michael van Gerwen on Friday, Taylor - who is set to retire at the end of the year - produced an 11-dart leg to go 9-6 up and then won the next three against the Scottish world number three.

Taylor won four legs in a row to move within one of victory, and after a 95 finish from Wright, held his nerve on double 16.

“I feel good - I’ve loved every minute of it,” Taylor said. “During the final I was watching every bit of body language of Peter...he showed every sign of being a little bit tired.

“I just put him under pressure - it was all I could do really.

“This has capped everything off for me - this couldn’t have come at a better time for me.

“It’s a bonus for me, for my grandchildren, for my fans. It’s lovely, it really is.

“I’m finished now - it’s enough.”

Taylor is widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time, having won 216 professional tournaments, which include 84 major titles. He won eight consecutive World Championships from 1995 to 2002 and reached 14 consecutive finals from 1994 to 2007. No darts player has a winning record in matches against him.

He has won the PDC Player of the Year award six times (2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012) and has twice been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, in 2006 and 2010, finishing as runner-up in the latter.

He was the first person to hit two nine-dart finishes in one match, in the 2010 Premier League Darts final against James Wade.

He has hit a record 11 televised nine-dart finishes (and 22 overall).