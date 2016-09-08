Craig keeps his cool to earn Cambridgeshire a draw

Cambridgeshire’s BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division campaign got off to an exiciting start at the GER Club in March at the weekend.

Cambs, who were well beaten in the corresponding fixture last season, fought back from 11-7 down on the first day after the B team clashes to snatch a 18-18 draw as Craig Venman (March GER) kept his cool to win the final game in the men’s A team match-up.

For the Cambs men’s B team there was an outstanding debut by Ashley Coleman (Peterborough Ploughman Elders). He fought back from 2-0 down to win 4-3 after checking out on 100 in one leg and 91 in the decider. He hit 10 tons plus a 140, 139, 125 and 121 and collected the men’s B team match award for Cambs .

Paul Wenn, Gary Robertson and Tony Holland all scored 180s for Cambs B while on the finishing front Wenn had a 105 out, Alex Topper had a 114, Pete Fuller a 120, Phil Johnson-Hale a 104, Simon Cassidy a 116, Kelly Corcoran a 106 and best of all Chris Sands Pearce a 161.

The Cambs women’s B match award winner was Amanda Abbott (Flyers) who won on her return to county darts after the birth of her daughter.

Juliet Findley (March GER) took the ladies A match award after beating former England international Tammy Montgomery, while men’s A team match award winner was Martin Adams.

The three-times world champion and world number two won 4-2 against Karl Forrington and finished with a superb 30.56 average. He hit three 180s, a 135, 128, 125, 121 and eight tons.

Stuard Ward had two 180s and Ian Withers had one. The best finishes both came from Dennis Harbour, who had 118 and 116 shots out.

RESULTS

WOMEN’S B

Cambs 2, Lincs 4 (Cambs names first): Ronnie Johnson (av 15.26) lost to Paula Jacklin (av 18.11) 3-0; Lindsey Wingell (av 15.41) lost to Sharon Magan (av 15.99) 3-0; Liz Humphries (av 20.02) lost to Shelley Bontoft-Gash (av 20.86) 3-2; Karen Stanhope (av 14.14) lost to Layla Vontoft (av 16.70) 3-0; Amanda Abbott (av 20.64) beat Julie Lambe (av 16.23) 3-1; Casey Horsepool (av 17.14) beat Rosie Pilkington (av 16.22) 3-1.

MEN’S B

Cambs 5, Lincs 7 (Cambs names first): Paul Wenn (av 24.01) beat Steve Hamill (av 24.58) 4-3; Alex Topper (av 21.93) lost to Jock Watt (av 25.51) 4-2; Pete Fuller (av 23.31) beat Allan Spencer (av 22.31) 4-2; Phil Johnson-Hale (av 23.36) lost to Andy Bingham (av 23.47) 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 25.42) beat Richard Selby (23.05) 4-1; Jamie Phillips (av 22.39) lost to Jon Bywater (av 22.59) 4-3; Simon Cassidy (av 24.21) lost to Paul Kirkham (av 25.16) 4-3; Barry John Paget (av 24.58) beat Dean Allsopp (av 21.64) 4-2; Chris Sands Pearce (av 25.14) lost to Shane Lowe (av 24.83) 4-2; Kelly Corcoran (av 23.13) lost to Mark Foreman (av 28.32) 4-2; Tony Holland (av 22.14) lost to Craig Johnson (av 21.94) 4-2; Ashley Coleman (ac 27.53) beat Scott Bennett (av 24.64) 4-3.

WOMEN’S A

Cambs 5, Lincs 1 (Cambs names first): Juliet Findley (av 22.88) beat Tammy Montgomery (av 23.10) 3-1; Jane Judges (av 19.61) beat Paula Jacklin (av 19.53) 3-2; Barbara Greatbatch (av 21.47) beat Sue Edwards (av 20.22) 3-0; Nadine Bentley (av 21.47) beat Laura Tye (av 18.88) 3-0; Sandra Greatbatch (av 17.88) lost to Dawn Armstrong (av 19.73) 3-2; Diane Nash (av 18.07) beat Heather Lodge (av 18.22) 3-2.

MEN’S A

Cambs 6, Lincs 6 (Cambs names first): Brett Claydon (av 27.90) beat Craig Hill (27.90) 4-2; Dennis Harbour (av 26.69) beat Mark Foreman (av 27.42) 4-2; Martin Adams (av 30.56) beat Karl Forrington (av 29.01) 4-2; Matt David (av 20.16) beat Andy Bingham (av 20.28) 4-1; Will Harwood (av 21.34) lost to Paul Brown (av 23.52) 4-2; Andy Jones (av 27.80) lost to Micky Taylor (av 27.58) 4-2; Steve Carrett (av 23.72) lost to Adam Beck (av 25.84) 4-2; Phil Carter (av 25.45) lost to Simon Stainton (av 25.74) 4-3; Ian Withers (av 23.35) lost to Chris Fidler (av 20.56) 4-2; Adam Cousins (av 24.44) beat Joby Booth (av 21.37) 4-0; Stuart Ward (av 25.39) lost to Lloyd Pennell (av 24.72) 4-3; Craig Venman (av 26.90) beat Adam Ward (av 26.99) 4-3.

WHITTLESEY LADIES LEAGUE

FINAL TABLE

P W L F A Pts

Boat 20 16 4 107 73 32

Woolpack 20 15 5 111 69 30

Childers B 20 13 7 102 78 26

New Crown A 19 12 7 98 73 24

Letter B 20 12 8 88 92 24

Hubs B 20 9 11 83 97 18

Hubs A 20 9 11 79 101 18

Childers A 19 8 11 89 82 16

Farcet Club 20 7 13 79 101 14

New Crown B 20 6 14 83 97 12

Ram 20 2 18 62 118 4

Results: Boat 6, New Crown B 3; Woolpack 6, Childers B 3; Childers A 6, Hubs B 3; Letter B 5, Farcet Club 4; New Crown A 7, Ram 2.