Steels smashes club record

Peterborough Cycling Club may be the oldest active cycling club in the world but they can certainly keep up with the times.

After Nick Hitchens exploits in Derbyshire when winning the Joe Summerlin Handicap 25-mile time trial, Claire Steels once again added to her cycling CV and bolstered the club’s ladies section.

Riding the Ladies National Championship 25-mile time trial at Rhigos near Swansea, Steels scorched round in a new ladies club record time of 56.44.

That saw her finish in 22nd place from a field of 98 of the fastest ladies in the country.

In the equally prestigious men’s event the club’s second claim member Brett Harwood continued his rich vein of form by placing an impressive 14th in 47.37 - less than two minutes behind race winner Dan Bigham from Stoke.

On Saturday, Adrian McHale contested the Trent Valley 10 and in recording a personal best in really testing conditions his time of 24.44 won him the fourth handicap place.

In midweek Ian Wild and Dean Musgrove contested a very wet and windy Rockingham Speedway meeting at which only 11 riders were able to cross the finishing line with Wild fifth and Musgrove ninth.