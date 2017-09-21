Pardoe leads the way for city club

Peterborough Cycling Club completed a Northants & District CA time trial series double at the weekend.

In the ninth and final event in the series over 10 miles at Brogborough, Paul Pardoe produced an excellent 20:20 to place second and that earned him first place overall.

Harry Tozer.

And with Kevin Hobbs clocking 22:11 and Adrian McHale 24:18 the city club also claimed the team spoils for the second year running.

Claire Steels of Peterborough CC was third in the Tour of Sussex after finishing ninth and third on the two hilly road stages and fifth in the hill climb.

n Fenland Clarion’s nine year-old Harry Tozer (pictured) did well in the final summer grasstrack meeting at Biggleswade.

He was fourth in the sprint, second in the elimination race, sixth in the handicap race and first in the scratch race which gave him third place in the omnium, only a couple of points behind the winner.

Fenland Clarion times in the Northants time trial series at Brogborough were: Steve Kaye 22;45, Malc Jacklin 23;31 and Jerry Norman 22:32.

Leicestershire Cyclo-Cross League results: Under 12 - 6th Evander Wishart; 26th Charlie Smith. Under 16 - 11th Thomas Stegeman. Vets - 30th Malc Jacklin; 44th Darren Kelly.