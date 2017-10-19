Lindsay wins double silver in California

Local cyclist Lindsay Clarke has had a very successful week in California competing in the Masters World Track Championships.

The veteran Fenland Clarion rider won two silver medals and was a whisker away from picking up a third medal.

She won her first silver in the scratch race, finishing a strong second to American rider Annette Williams after a slow, tactical affair, and then she won the same colour medal in the points race.

She opened her week of events with the 2km pursuit and gained a fourth place in the heats with a time of 2.43.59 - just a couple of seconds shy of her best. That put her in the run-off for the bronze medal and she just missed out.

Lindsay’s husband Steve narrowly missed out in qualifying for the 5km scratch race final and in the 2km pursuit he clocked 2.42.49 to improve on last year’s time by a full five seconds and finish in 30th place from the 36 competitors.

n Clarion newcomer Sam Young took part in the Huddersfield Star Hillclimb event on the Jackson Bridge based V9912 course and clocked 5.22 to finish as third juvenile.

n The first round of the Fenland Clarion autumn youth series attracted a good mix of riders all keen to develop their racing skills.

In the Under 8s, Bourne rider Monty Wood took charge with two victories from his three rides with Fenland’s Mathilda Simpson winning the other race.

In the Under 10 age group, Fearne Starr denied Evander Wishart a clean sweep by taking the honours in the third and final race.

King’s Lynn rider Jacob Good won all three Under 12 races with Oliver Stegeman second and Bourne’s Emilie Comden third, while Clarion pair Devonne Piccaver and Thomas Stegeman were three-time winners in the Under 14 and Under 16 groups respectively.

With two more rounds to go on November 10 and December 8, there’s still plenty of points up for grabs, and local riders can still enter the series with enquiries directed to to Malc at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk