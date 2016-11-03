Lindsay on track for national success

Fenland Clarion veteran Lindsay Clarke was in superb form at the LVRC (League of Veteran Racing Cyclists) Track Championships at the Newport Velodrome at the weekend.

Competing in the Over 50 age group, Clarke picked up two wins and two silver medals at the prestigious event.

She won both the 10k points race and the 10k scratch race and finished second in the 2k pursuit and 500m time trial.

CYCLO-CROSS

Clarion also had a rider on the podium at the Eastern Region Cyclo-Cross League meeting at Grafham Water.

That was Harry Tozer, who claimed second place out of the 36-strong Under 10 field despite starting near the back. Clubmate Evander Wishart, who also started near the back of the field, finished in sixth place.

YOUTH RACES

Fenland Clarion hosted another of their popular youth race meetings at the Embankment athletics track and were prominent in the prizelist.

In the Under 16 age group there were three different race winners and all were from the host club - James Piercy, Alfie McIntyre and Thomas Stegeman.

It was a bit more clear-cut in the Under 14 category with Jensen Barraclough winning all the three races despite a strong showing from St Ives rider Sapphire Curtis, who was second and the first girl.

Jensen’s younger brother William took the Under 12 honours although Boston’s Jael Maw ensured he had to work hard for his victory.

In the Under 10s there was overall success for Harry Tozer with two wins. Evander Wishart won the other race while Thomas Hughes showed plenty of potential.

Katie Blake won all three Under 8 races although there were strong performances from Tuxford’s Monty Clarke, Anna Blake and St Ives rider Cora Wood.

NORTHANTS & DISTRICT CA

Peterborough teams finished first and second in the Northants & District CA time trial series.

Peterborough CC won it with 843 points with Fenland Clarion a close second on 841 points.

In the individual stakes Peterborough CC finished with the top two riders - Christophe Demoulin on 596 points and Paul Pardoe with 587 points.

Simon Pitchford was Clarion’s best-placed finisher in sixth spot with 569pts.

Other top 20 local placings: 8th Steve Kaye (Fenland Clarion) 560pts; 9th Kevin Hobbs (Peterborough) 553pts; 12th Mark Ingram (Fenland Clarion) 531pts; 15th Paul Lilley (Fenland Clarion) 514pts; 19th David Norman (Fenland Clarion) 475pts.