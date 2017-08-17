Lindsay lands another national title

Have your say

Fenland Clarion veteran Lindsay Clarke continued her successful season, winning another national title at the weekend.

She followed up her recent success on the track with a win on the roads, taking the Women’s Over 40 age group title in the National Masters Circuit Championships held around Rockingham Raceway.

Fenland Clarion hosted a Go Green Series grasstrack meeting at the Embankment athletics track and there were several local winners.

Host club rider Harry Tozer won both the youths time trial and the handicap race, while Bourne’s Peel sisters, Mollie and Eleanor, each had two wins in the girls section. Mollie won the devil race and team sprint while Eleanor won the time trial and scratch race.

Bourne also did well in the boys races with Edward Linsdell, Dylan Snoek and Alex Galpin all winning races.

Lindsay Clarke was the first lady rider.

Final Fenland Clarion placings in the Eastern Region Youth Circuit Series were: Youths - 6 Edward Lowe; Girls - 2 Ruby Isaac; Boys 3 Evander Wishart, 9 Harry Tozer.

Peterborough Cycling Club’s James Gelsthorpe finished second in his local Bourne Wheelers Open 25-mile time trial on Sunday in an excellent 53:39.

Clubmates Graham Wright and Adrian McHale clocked 58:18 64:09 respectively.

Club newcomer Samuel Woodfield continued his progress towards a first category licence with an 11th-place finish in a strong field contesting the 81-mile Braithwaite Summer Road Race.

In the Thursday evening 10-mile time trial on the Helpston circuit, Kevin Hobbs was quickest in 23:16.