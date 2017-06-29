Great racing at youth meeting

There was some thrilling action when Fenland Clarion hosted another evening of youth racing at the Embankment track on Friday.

The Under 8s was one of the most competitive age groups with Hamish Wood taking overall victory with two wins and a second from his four rides.

Mathilda Simpson was the leading girl and claimed second place while it was a tie between Oliver Squibb and Mony Wood for third place.

William Horspool claimed victory in the Under 10s with Ethan Grundy holding off the challenge of Bradley Mannas for second place.

Paul Lunn won Fenland Clarion’s midweek Helpston Classic over 21.7 miles in an impressive 49.18.

Simon Pitchford was second in 52.06 and Malc Jacklin completed the top three with 54.22.

Other times: Darren Kelly 54.56, Lynden Leadbeater 55.57, Richard Moys 55.23, Dave O’Brien 57.44, Chris Shaw 58.12, Sam Widdess 58.56, Ian Halliday-Pegg 59.11, Sam Mitchell 1.01.28, Georgia Bullard 1.02.58, James Piercy 1.04.27, Mel Evans 1.04.59.

In the National 50-mile time trial championships Clarion’s second claim member Dave Langlands, riding for Team Bottrill, finished in 16th place with his time of 1.43.21 . Clarion’s Paul Lilley finished in 1.54.11.

In the API Metro 25 mile event on the E2/25 course Richard Moys clocked 57.17..