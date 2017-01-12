Clarion youngsters are Muddy marvels

Two young Fenland Clarion riders got among the prizes in round two of the Muddy Monsters youth races held at Hinchingbrooke Park.

There was a victory in the sprint race for Evander Wishart and he followed up with a second place in the endurance race to claim second place overall in the Under 10 age group.

Team-mate Harry Tozer joined him among the prizes by claiming two third places to finish third overall.

Persistent rain meant only seven riders took to the start line for Fenland Clarion’s traditional New Year 10 mile time trial.

First place went to Tom Stokes in 25.45 while second place went to the youngest rider, Jonathan Toma, with his time of 28.41.

Fellow youth rider Jerry Norman was close behind in third with 28.51.

Other times were James Warrener 29.29, L.Stokes 29.40 and Lindsay Clarke 30.47 while a puncture bought a premature end to Phil Jones’ ride.