Clarion man Lunn is a national champion

Fenland Clarion rider and top local triathlete Paul Lunn won the national Clarion 50-mile championship hosted by the Nottingham Clarion.

He was fifth overall in 1.50.03 but first Clarion rider home. He also led the team to victory with support from Simon Pitchford (1.57.37) and Dave Thorold (2.00.58).

Clarion’s Alison Lilley meanwhile qualified for the World Masters road race when finishing sixth in her age group qualifier held in Albi, France.

Richard Moys was 10th in the Shaftesbury C.C. 25 mile event in 55.16.

An upturn in the recent weather produced a number of quick times in this week’s Bluebell 10-mile event.

Tom Stokes (22.28) won by a second from Simon Pitchford, while the battle for third was even closer as Steve Kaye and Phil Ackerman both recorded 23.05.

Other times: Malc Jacklin 23.29, Lynden Leadbeater 23.43, Ian Waddilove 23.53, David O’Brien 24.49, Steve Clarke 25.05, Jim Billingham 25.05, Jonathan Toma (juv) 25.11, Liam Stokes 25.21, Sam Mitchell 26.37, Julian Moore 25.40, Sam Widdess 25.43, Georgia Bullard (jun) 26.13, Phil Merritt 27.13, Tom Davies 28.54, Simon Pidduck 30.53, Barbara Gunn 33.24 & Birgit Scott 37.43.