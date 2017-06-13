TWENTY/20: Sri Lankan star is a threat to a Peterborough Town

Stopping Sri Lankan star Chanaka Ruwansiri is the key to Northants Twenty/20 success for Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate tonight (June 13).

Ruwansiri delivered a batting masterclass against a full strength Town bowling attack in a Northants Premier Division game at Bretton Gate earlier this month.

Fast bowler Joe Dawborn will be a key man for Peterborough Town against Rushden.

He struck a run-a-ball 80 on a tricky surface to help Rushden to a surprise win, their only success in the top flight all season. Ruwansiri is also an excellent slow bowler.

Town’s cause won’t be helped by the continued absence because of work commitments of their own professional Paul McMahon, but skipper David Clarke is still confident of winning a place in the quarter finals.

“We still have a good side,” Clarke stated. “We have many match-winners of our own. Obviously getting Ruwansiri early will be key, but they have other dangers so it will be a tough game despite their league position.”

Town are also missing mystery bowler Richard Kendall so second-team skipper Dan Oldham’s leg-spin is likely to be employed.

Surprise Premier Division leaders Oundle host Division One front-runners Wellingborough Town in another third round tie at Milton Road.