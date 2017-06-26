TWENTY/20: Ketton’s final chances against Nassington hit by availability issues

Ketton’s chances of retaining the Stamford Charity Cup tonight (June 26, 6.15pm) have been hit by availability issues.

The runaway Cambs Division One leaders would normally start a final against Nassington as hot favourites, but skipper Rob Vitas was still scrambling to get a side together for the game at Stamford Town CC this morning.

Tariq Aziz plays for Ketton in the Stamford Charity Cup Final against Ketton.

Big hitters Zeeshan Manzoor and Shakaar Mahmood could be absent because of Eid, while young Aussie Mitchell Thomas is carrying a knock.

Ketton would still field a formidable Twenty/20 line-up though with the likes of local pro Tariq Aziz and Tom Sole, who scored a half century for Northants against South Africa earlier this season, both expected to be in action.

Nassington knocked out local T20 kings Bourne in the semi-final so won’t be over-awed. Brothers Conor and Harrison Craig have both represented Cambridgeshire with credit this summer, while all-rounder Dan Banadaranaike’s expertise at the short game has recently been complemented by the arrival of overseas player Mohammed Shiffran.

Ketton: (from) J. Gallimore, S. Mahmood, Z. Manzoor, T. Aziz, T. Sole, P. Rowe, M. Thomas, M. Bird, S. Palmer, R. Vitas, D. Miller, N. Adams.

Nassington: D. Robinson, D. Bandaranaike, J. Pope, T. Norman, C. Craig, H. Craig, A. Morris, M. Shiffran, Hamish Bell, Hugo Bell, W. Dyer.

It’s a big week of Twenty/20 action as Peterborough Town tackle Oundle in a Northants Cup quarter final at Bretton Gate tomorrow (June 27. 6.15pm) and Town then host Bourne in the Jaidka Cup Final on Wednesday (June 28, 6.15pm).

Ketton are in Stamford KO Shield semi-final action against King’s Keys at Pit Lane on Wednesday.