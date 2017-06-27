STAMFORD CHARITY CUP: Nassington beat all-star team to lift the trophy

Nassington saw off the Ketton all-stars to lift the Stamford Charity Cup at Stamford Town CC last night (June 26).

And an eight-wicket success for a team, most of whom have come through the Nassington ranks together, represented a fine comeback after Tom Sole had threatened to bat them out of the final.

Nassington's Harrison Craig on his way to 3-29 against Ketton in the Stamford Charity Cup Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sole, who scored a half century on his Northants debut against South Africa earlier this season, bashed 60 from just 34 balls before he was bowled by Harrison Craig.

Sole clubbed 11 fours and a six as holders Ketton raced to 100-1 in the 13th over. He received excellent support from opener Shakir Mahmood who contributed a run-a-ball 35.

But their departures prompted a dramatic collapse despite the presence of local professionals Tariq Aqiz and Zeeshan Manzoor as well as a couple of uselful overseas rescruits in Peter Rowe and Mitchell Thomas.

Slow left-armer Craig finished with 3-28 from his five overs while Sri Lankan star Mohamad Shiffran picked up 2-30 as Ketton stumbled to 138-8 in their 20 overs.

Ketton's Shakir Mahmood was caught off this delivery from Mohamad Shiffran of Nassington in the Stamford Charity Cup Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

And Nassington didn’t waste their own positive start as James Pope (63) and Dan Robinson (31) put on 54 for the first wicket before Pope and Tom Norman (27) added a match-clinching 65 for the second wicket.

Nassington eased home with nine balls and seven wickets in hand to thwart Ketton’s bid for four big trophies at the first hurdle.

Ketton, who are running away with Cambs Division One and contesting the Rutland Division One title race, take on King’s Keys in a Stamford KO Shield semi-final at Pit Lane tomorrow (June 28).

SCORES Ketton 138-8 (T. Sole 60, S. Mahmood 35, H. Craig 3-29, M. Shiffran 2-30).

Nassington 139-3 (J. Pope 63, D. Robinson 31, T. Norman 27),