RUTLAND LEAGUE: Winning streak delivers title to Nassington and tons galore in the top flight

Nassington finished 37 points clear at the top of Rutland Division after completing their season with a six-wicket win over Market Deeping at Fotheringay Road yesterday (September 11).

The villagers clinchd their first title since 1996 in style by winning their final eight games to overhaul long-time leaders Bourne. Nassington haven’t been beaten since losing at Bourne on June 19.

Peter Foster cracked 123 for Oundle against Uppingham.

They required just a point to confirm first place yesterday, but picked up 18 after successfuilly chasing down Market Deeping’s 235-7.

Aussie Adam McDermott smashed 135 from just 94 balls, an innings that included five sixes and 21 fours. Will Dyer (48) and Conor Craig (40no) also weighed in with useful runs as Nassington reached their target in just 35 overs and two balls.

Earlier Nick Green had cracked 85 for Deeping. Dan Robinson, a wicket-keeper batsman who has missed most of the season through injury, bagged three wickets for Nassington.

Bourne have finished second despite losing their final match by 102 runs to Peterborough Town at the Abbey Lawns. Lower order man Farhan Adil (43) top scored in Town’s 193 before teenager Connor Parnell claimed 4-22 in Bourne’s reply of 91.

Ufford Park's Andy Larkin made 109 against Barnack.

Tom Dixon (6-35) was an unlucky loser for Bourne.

Wisbech are certain to finish third even though they lost by five wickets at Stamford.

Danny Haynes (78) dominated Wisbech’s 153-9, but Andy Hulme (91no) was even more inspirational as the home side romped home.

Pete Foster thrashed 123 as Oundle hammered rock bottom Uppingham by 248 runs. The visitors, who won the title last season, turned up with just nine men.

Ufford Park are on the verge of losing their top-flight status after just one season. Andy Larkin’s 106 and 64 from Chris Lightfoot did deliver a four-wicket win in a high-scoring game at neighbours Barnack, but they are still 18 points behind Deeping with just one match to go and only 20 points are available for a win.

Mohammed Yaseen and Mohammed Yasir both cracked half centuries in Barnack’s 248-8.

RESULTS

BARNACK lost to UFFORD PARK by 4 wkts

Barnack 248-8 (M. Yaseen 70, M. Yasir 59, F. Khaliq 43no, A. Butt 26, J. Harrington 5-42, S. Dahiya 2-50).

Ufford Park 249-6 (A. Larkin 106, C. Lightfoot 64, W. Javed 35, M. Yaseen 2-28, M. Shahid 2-54).

BOURNE lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 102 runs

Town 193 (F. Adil 43, A. Mitchell 41, S. Hayat 33, J. Smith 27, T. Dixon 6-35, R. Bentley 2-29).

Bourne 91 (B. Collins 21, T. Dixon 20, C. Parnell 4-22, J. Smith 2-40).

NASSINGTON beat MARKET DEEPING by 6 wkts

Market Deeping 235-7 (N. Green 85, Z. Simmonds 31no, R. Witt 27, D. Robinson 3-29).

Nassington 239-4 (A. McDermott 135, W. Dyer 48, C. Craig 40no, Z. Simmonds 3-48).

OUNDLE beat UPPINGHAM by 248 runs

Oundle 313-7 (P. Foster 123, J. Dalley 53, C. Ray 33, B. Hussain 33, J. Bolsover 27).

Uppingham 65 (M. Cox 20, S. Gerry 3-12).

STAMFORD beat WISBECH by 5 runs

Wisbech 153-9 (D. Haynes 78, A. Birch 2-8, T. Juggins 2-23).

Stamford 154-5 (A. Hulme 91no, S. Lem 31, B. Ellis 2-27, S. Rippington 2-37).