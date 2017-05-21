ROUND-UP: Ross is the boss as Ufford win, Rams also beat the rain

Ross Keymer cracked a brilliant century as Ufford Park moved up to third in Cambs Division Two.

Opener Keymer batted throughout the Ufford innings, closing on 127 not out to set up an 89-run win over Saffron Walden seconds.

Jordan Cafferkey finished 58 not out for Ramsey at Waresley.

Ufford’s total of 212-4 always looked out of reach of their visitors, particularly when Tanvir Hussain (3-12) and Joe Corder (3-32) got to work. Victory was achieved just 15 minutes before the heavens opened.

Only new leaders Huntingdon managed to also gain a win in Division Two. They beat Great Shelford by 20 runs (88-68) in a low scoring match.

Castor were among those rained off. Stuart Dockerill (4-17 from 8.1 overs) bowled well as Kimbolton were dismissed for 184, but rain stopped Castor’s reply from starting.

It was a similar story in Division One with only Ramsey and Saffron Walden firsts managing to complete victories.

Chris Ringham picked up two wickets for March at Godmanchester.

Ramsey were seven-wicket winners at Waresley after the home side had been despatched for 144. Mark Edwards and Taylor West both took three wickets for the Rams.

Jordan Cafferkey (58no) and Michael Cafferkey (46) put on 103 for the first Ramsey wicket.

Ketton still lead the division despite rain ruining a match at Wisbech that was neatly poised.

Zeeshan Manzoor (45), Peter Rowe (37) and Mitchell Thomas (32) all made handy contributions as Ketton posted 183-9. Wisbech were 77-3 from 19 overs when play was abandoned with star men Gary Freear and Josh Bowers both dismissed.

Parth Patel had taken 5-31 for Wisbech against a Ketton side missing key slow bowlers Tom Sole and Iresh Saxena. Sole was called up to play for Northants against South Africa today (May 21).

March were on the verge of defeat at Godmanchester when their game was washed out. March slumped from 54-2 to 72 all-out and the home side were 46-4 when play was called off. Chris Ringham and skipper Tyler Phillips both took two wickets for March.

Nassington’s home match with reigning champions Foxton lasted just 25 overs.

RESULTS

Division One

GODMANCHESTER v MARCH (abandoned)

March 72 (B. Phillips 25, A. Gupta 4-5)

Godmanchester 46-4 (T. Aziz 20, C. Ringham 2-20, T. Phillips 2-21).

NASSINGTON v FOXTON (abandoned).

Foxton 80-1 (A. Hooley 32no, M. Bell 31no).

WARESLEY lost to RAMSEY by 7 wkts

Waresley 144 (C. Chauhan 30, A. Scully 30, M. Edwards 3-18, T. West 3-30).

Ramsey 145-3 (J. Cafferkey 58no, M. Cafferkey 46, S. Cafferkey 20no, J. Smith 2-37).

WISBECH v KETTON (abandoned)

Ketton 183-9 (Z. Manzoor 43, P. Rowe 37, M. Thomas 32, P. Patel 5-31).

Wisbech 77-3 (J. Bowers 28)

Division Two

KIMBOLTON v CASTOR (abandoned)

Kimbolton 184 (S. Dockerill 4-17, R. Smith 3-50).

UFFORD PARK beat SAFFRON WALDEN 2nds by 89 runs

Ufford Park 212-4 (R. Keymer 127no)

Saffron Walden 123 (T. Hussain 3-12, J. Corder 3-33).