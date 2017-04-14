ROUND-UP: Competitive cricket starts at Outgang Road, Town outclassed, hat-trick for Edgeller

The competitive local cricket season starts tomorrow (April 15) when Market Deeping seconds host Freiston in a South Lincs Premier Division match at Outgang Road (1pm).

Peterborough Town are at Leicestershire Premier Division side Kibworth for a friendly tomorrow before travelling to Bourne for another friendly on Sunday (April 16).

Paul Edgeller bagged a hat-trick for Wisbech against Downham.

Ketton host Castor tomorrow when the ‘Henson/Dellar Cup’ will be presented to the winners in memory of Castor stalwarts Steve Henson and Brian Dellar. All proceeds will go to the British Heart Foundation.

Ketton warmed up with a 49-run friendly win over Oakham last weekend. Zeeshan Manzoor smacked 97 of Ketton’s 244-4.

Town were outclassed in a friendly at Yorkshire ECB Premier League champions York last weekend (April 8).

York strolled to a seven-wicket win after chasing Town’s 186 in under 33 overs.

Alex Mitchell top scored with 54 for Town after pro Asim Butt had been dismissed first ball of the match.

Wisbech and Ramsey meet on the opening day of the Cambs Division One season on April 22 and the Fenmen won a dress rehearsal at Harecoft Road last Sunday (April 9) by 26 runs.

Wisbech also beat Downham by seven wickets on Saturday with Danny Haynes (68) and Gary Freear (65) both scoring well, while seamer Paul Edgeller claimed 4-26 which included a hat-trick.

RESULTS

Friendlies

York beat Peterborough Town by 7 wkts: Town 186 (A. Mitchell 54, P. McMahon 29, M. Danyaal 24, D. Clarke 23), York 191-3 (M. Waite 90no, S. Sayer 1-17, J. Smith 1-35).

Wisbech beat Ramsey by 26 runs: Wisbech 150 (J. Bowers 41, W. Gowler 31, B. Stanway 25, K. Ikhlaq 3-31, TJ Harding 3-32, T. Willis 2-18), Ramsey 124 (T, West 38, J. Cade 36no, P. Edgeller 3-25, B. Stanway 3-26, G. Freear 3-27).).

Oakham lost to Ketton by 49 runs: Ketton 244-4 (Z. Manzoor 97, T. Aziz 28, P. Rowe 24, A. Rodgers 24), Oakham 195 (P. Rowe 3-26,).

Wisbech beat Downham by 4 wkts: Downham 191 (W. Denny 51, P. Edgeller 4-26)), Wisbech 192-6 (D. Haynes 68, G.Freear 65, J. Bowers 20).

March beat Long Sutton by 77 runs: March 189-6 (B. Phillips 63, M. Woodall 61), Long Sutton 112-7 (P. Barnes 40, S. Mills 2-9, S. Clarke 2-25).

FIXTURES

Saturday April 15

South Lincs Premier Division - Market Deeping v Freiston.

Fenland League: Wisbech 2nds v Wimblington.

Friendlies - Kibworth v Peterborough Town, Ketton v Castor, March v Downham.

Sunday, April 16

Friendlies -Bourne v Peterborough Town, Wisbech 2nds v Downham 2nds.