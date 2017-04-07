PREVIEW: Peterborough Town’s summer starts in York

Peterborough Town make a 200-mile plus round trip for their first taste of cricket action this summer.

Town are travelling to York for a pre-season friendly tomorrow (April 8) and then staying overnight for some team bonding.

Marcus Howard has left Peterborough Town for Shepherd's Bush.

Opening batsman David Clarke will skipper Town for the second successive season. He’s pleased to have professional all-rounder Paul McMahon back after a year-long absence with a knee injury.

Middle-order man Marcus Howard has left the club to join Middlesex League side Shepherd’s Bush and medium pacer Kieran Jones has swapped Town for Northants Premier Division rivals Oundle Town.

Town also have friendlies at Leicestershire League side Kibworth on April 15 and Bourne on April 16 before starting their Northants League campaign at home to Wollaston on April 22.

There’s a friendly battle of the Cambs Division One big guns this Sunday when Wisbech host Ramsey.

Kieran Jones has left Peterborough Town for Oundle.

It’s a busy pre-season for Wisbech who entertain Downham in a friendly on Saturday.

Friendly fixtures: Saturday - March v Long Sutton, Wisbech v Downham, York v Peterborough Town.

Sunday - Oakham v Ketton, Wisbech v Ramsey.