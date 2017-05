Hunts were beaten by 43 runs when entertaining Northants in the ECB Over 50 County Championship at Barnack this week.

Steve Best bowled superbly for Hunts, taking 4-30 from nine overs as Northants reached 230-9 off their 45 overs.

Hunts skipper Gary Scotcher batted well in reply, stroking 13 fours in his 77.

But once he departed - lbw with the score on 161 - the Hunts innings fell away and they were all out for 187 in 40.3 overs.