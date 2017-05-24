Search

MERIT TABLE: Mighty Morgan and Handy Andy are top of the charts

Clive Evans scored 63 for Whittlesey against Ufford Park.

Bourne skipper Peter Morgan and Newborough’s Andrew Rowland are top of the local cricket charts this week.

All individual scores of 50 or over and all bowling figures of five wickets or over are included in the Peterborough Telegraph providing scores have been included in the printed version.

Stuart Dockerill claimed 5-15 for Castor against Weldon.

BATTING

P. Morgan (Bourne) *142

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) *127

N. Green (Market Deeping) *116

D. Cooper (Newborough) 110

B. Chapman (March) *104

M. Thomas (Easton-on-the-Hill) 104

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 96

G. Scotcher (Nassington 2nds) 90

F. Satari (Bharat Sports) *86

N. Kuchadia (Bharat Sports) 83

H. Kotze (Oundle) 82

D. Stratton (Newborough) 82

G. Hook (Burghley Park) 76

S. Evison (Bourne) 65

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 64

C. Evans (Whittlesey) 63

A. Akhtar (Peterborough Town) 59

A. Billa (Whittlesey 2nds) 59

A. Latif (Sheikh II) 59

S. Mahmood (Ketton) 59

J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) *58

N. Patel (Market Deeping 2nds) 57

K. Mahrben (Whittlesey 2nds) 56

I. Moss-Giddings (Burghley Park) 56

M. Yaseen (Barnack) 56

J. Bowers (Wisbech) *54

J. Smith (Market Deeping) 54

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 53

D. Harrington (Ufford Park 2nds) 51

D. Bandaranaike (Nassington 2nds) *50

T. Aziz (Ketton) 50

D. Stannard (Wisbech) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

A. Rowland (Newborough) 6-6

J. Dawborn (Peterborough Town) 6-29

J. Gollands (Wisbech) 6-41

S. Dockerill (Castor) 5-15

R. Masood (Werrington) 5-17

K. Jones (Oundle) 5-18

A. Majeed (Barnack) 5-27

M. Zafar (Hampton 2nds) 5-29

P. Patel (Wisbech) 5-31

N. Snart (Castor 2nds) 5-31

Arbas Nawaz (Nassington) 5-49