MERIT TABLE: Mighty Morgan and Handy Andy are top of the charts

Bourne skipper Peter Morgan and Newborough’s Andrew Rowland are top of the local cricket charts this week.
All individual scores of 50 or over and all bowling figures of five wickets or over are included in the Peterborough Telegraph providing scores have been included in the printed version.
BATTING
P. Morgan (Bourne) *142
R. Keymer (Ufford Park) *127
N. Green (Market Deeping) *116
D. Cooper (Newborough) 110
B. Chapman (March) *104
M. Thomas (Easton-on-the-Hill) 104
Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 96
G. Scotcher (Nassington 2nds) 90
F. Satari (Bharat Sports) *86
N. Kuchadia (Bharat Sports) 83
H. Kotze (Oundle) 82
D. Stratton (Newborough) 82
G. Hook (Burghley Park) 76
S. Evison (Bourne) 65
D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 64
C. Evans (Whittlesey) 63
A. Akhtar (Peterborough Town) 59
A. Billa (Whittlesey 2nds) 59
A. Latif (Sheikh II) 59
S. Mahmood (Ketton) 59
J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) *58
N. Patel (Market Deeping 2nds) 57
K. Mahrben (Whittlesey 2nds) 56
I. Moss-Giddings (Burghley Park) 56
M. Yaseen (Barnack) 56
J. Bowers (Wisbech) *54
J. Smith (Market Deeping) 54
D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 53
D. Harrington (Ufford Park 2nds) 51
D. Bandaranaike (Nassington 2nds) *50
T. Aziz (Ketton) 50
D. Stannard (Wisbech) 50
*denotes not out
BOWLING
A. Rowland (Newborough) 6-6
J. Dawborn (Peterborough Town) 6-29
J. Gollands (Wisbech) 6-41
S. Dockerill (Castor) 5-15
R. Masood (Werrington) 5-17
K. Jones (Oundle) 5-18
A. Majeed (Barnack) 5-27
M. Zafar (Hampton 2nds) 5-29
P. Patel (Wisbech) 5-31
N. Snart (Castor 2nds) 5-31
Arbas Nawaz (Nassington) 5-49