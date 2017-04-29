LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Bourne blitz, Deeping disaster, Spalding suffer late collapse

Bourne CC lost a pre-match battle with Bourne Rugby Club, but still romped to a Lincs Premier Division victory at the Abbey Lawns today (April 29).

A handful of first-team regulars were involved in a winter sport in April, but those left behind eased to a nine-wicket success against Louth.

Jordan Temple struck an unbeaten 58 for Bourne against Louth.

Seamer Xanti Xipu was the star turn for Bourne with a devastating spell of 6-40 as the visitors were dismissed for 138. Tom Bentley also picked up two cheap wickets.

And that total proved no problem for opener Jordan Temple (58no) and Lincolnshire Minor Counties’ captain Carl Wilson (52no) who added an unbroken 116 for the second wicket.

That was a first win of the summer for Bourne, but local rivals Market Deeping and Spalding have lost their opening two matches.

Deeping appear to have a batting crisis. They were shot out for 118 by Woodhall Spa on the opening day of the season, but they were much worse at Lincoln today as former skipper Dave Gillett top scored with 14 out of 60 all-out. Lincoln went on to win by eight wickets.

And Woodhall Spa beat Spalding by 34 runs today in a far more entertaining tussle.

All-rounder Ross Dixon was the star of the show following an unbeaten ton with a 5-61 bowling spell as Woodhall successfully defended a 50-over score of 257-9.

Hafiz Majeed (79) and Faisal Javed (58) batted well in Spalding’s 223 all out. Spalding were well placed at 171-3 before suffering a late collapse.

BOURNE beat LOUTH by 9 wkts

Louth 138 (R. Bell 38, X. Xipu 6-40, T. Bentley 2-17).

Bourne 139-1 (J. Temple 58no, C. Wilson 52no).

LINCOLN beat MARKET DEEPING by 8 wkts

Deeping 60 (J. Kimber 4-24, J. Miller 2-3, J. Peatman 2-18).

Lincoln 61-2

WOODHALL SPA beat SPALDING by 34 runs

Woodhall Spa 257-9 (R. Dixon 102no).

Spalding 223 (H. Majeed 79, F. Javed 58, R. Dixon 5-61).