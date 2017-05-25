JAIDKA CUP REVIEW: 344 runs in three days for Bourne captain, Peterborough Town demolish Deeping, Wisbech go wild in March

Bourne skipper Pete Morgan has completed an astonishing three days of T20 cricket.

On successive nights the master blaster has recorded scores of 142 not out, 67 and 135, a total of 344 runs, which has included 25 sixes, including six in one over in Monday’s (May 22) hammering of Uffington in the Stamford Charity Cup.

Richard Kendall claimed 5-10 for Peterborough Town against Market Deeping.

Morgan thrashed 135 (14 fours, eight sixes) in a Jaidka Cup tie at Castor last night (May 24) which holders Bourne won by 112 runs.

Joey Evison (28) and Jack Berry (21) were the next highest scorers in Bourne’s 213-4 before Tom Dixon’s 4-4 spell ensured Castor never threatened an upset win.

Incredibly Bourne’s win was the closest of three Jaidka ties played last night as Peterborough Town crushed Market Deeping by 134 runs and Wisbech smashed March by 126 runs.

It was almost even more humiliating for Deeping who slumped to 13-9 chasing Town’s 183-6 at Bretton Gate. Richard Kendall, who passed 500 Northants League wickets for Town recently, bagged 5-10 before Zac Simmonds (28) and Ryan Bainborough (18) added 36 for the final wicket.

Josh Bowers cracked 64 for Wisbech at March.

Earlier Asim Butt had stroked 10 fours and clouted one six in his innings of 86.

Josh Bowers blasted 64 from 45 balls as Wisbech piled up 191-5 in their 20 overs at March.

Brodie Ellis then returned the remarkable T20 figures of 3.4-0-19-6 as March slumped to 62 all out in reply. Extras contributed 25 of those.

Bourne, Peterborough Town and Wisbech are now set fair for the semi-finals.

RESULTS

CASTOR lost to BOURNE by 112 runs

Bourne 213-4 (P. Morgan 135, J. Evison 28, J. Berry 21, R. Evans 2-38).

Castor 101 (A. Steels 33, S. Dunn 20, T. Dixon 4-4)

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat MARKET DEEPING by 134 runs

Town 183-6 (A. Butt 86, D. Clarke 38, V. Parvathaneni 4-29).

Market Deeping 49 (Z. Simmonds 24, R. Kendall 5-10, L. Bruce 3-6).

MARCH lost to WISBECH by 126 runs

Wisbech 191-5 (J. Bowers 64, S. Albutt 41, P. Patel 36).

March 62 (B. Ellis 6-19, W. Gowler 2-7).