CAMBS LEAGUE: Tombs throws a lifeline to March, Ramsey run-spree, Sole shines, no Larkin about

March Town earned themselves a Cambs Division One lifeline with a three-wicket win at Nassington yesterday (August 12).

It was a first top-flight win since June 3 for March who dismissed the home side for 180 on the way to a maximum 30-point win.

Rob Tombs took 4-14 for March at Nassington.

Nassington’s score was built almost entirely around 84 (62 balls, 12 fours, one six) from overseas star Mohomad Shifran and 47 from Conor Craig (40 balls, one six, six fours) with Rob Tombs (4-14), skipper Tyler Phillips (2-34) and Spencer Saberton (2-42) bowling well for March

Nassington lost their last four wickets without scoring a run, but March were soon 16-2 before Brandon Phillips (45 from 41 balls, five fours, three sixes) launched a counter-attack that led to a victory completed by scores in the twenties from Tyler Phillips, Saberton and Ben Chapman. Shifran conceded just nine runs from his 10 overs.

March are still 31 points from safety with just five matches to go.

At the other end of the table Shakir Mahmood (66), Tom Sole (60) and Peter Rowe (56) all scored well in leaders Ketton’s 46-run win at Eaton Socon. Sole also picked up three wickets as John Carpenter (100) fought a lone battle for the home side.

Andy Larkin hit 63 for Ufford Park against Cambridge St Giles.

But Ramsey are not giving up the chase for top spot. They again scored freely in a 102-run win at Saffron Walden.#

Taylor West (80, three sixes) continued his strong recent form and added 136 with skipper Michael Cafferkey (71) for the third wicket after both openers had been dimissed for ducks.

James Markland weighed in with a rapid 56 from 39 balls (four sixes) as the Rams piled up 278-9 in their 50 overs.

Despite 94 from the division’s top run-scorer James Rushford (1108 runs for the season), Walden were never really in the hunt. Isaac Love (3-7) rushed through the home tail.

James Markland made 66 for Ramsey against Saffron Walden.

Wisbech remain third after seeing off Godmanchester by 79 runs. Josh Bowers (82) dominated the Wisbech total of 178 before Jamie Gollands (5-20) steamed through the Godmanchester batting card.

Castor were bowled out for 43 by Division Two promotion contenders Great Shelford to complete a heavy 149-run reverse, but Ufford Park skipper Andy Larkin cracked 63 in a five-wicket win over Cambridge St Giles.

RESULTS

Division One

EATON SOCON lost to KETTON by 46 runs

Ketton 237-9 (S. Mahmood 66, T. Sole 60, P. Rowe 56, J. Carpenter 3-38).

Eaton Socon 191 (J. Carpenter 100, I. Saxena 3-14, T. Sole 3-35).

GODMANCHESTER lost to WISBECH by 79 runs

Wisbech 178 (J. Bowers 82, J. Young 23, P. Swannell 4-37, E. Baldwin 3-32).

Godmanchester 99 (P. Swannell 35no, J. Gollands 5-20, J. Garner 2-31, W. Gowler 2-32).

NASSINGTON lost to MARCH by 3 wkts

Nassington 180 (M. Shifran 84, C. Craig 47, R. Tombs 4-14, T. Phillips 2-34, S. Saberton 2-42).

March 181-7 (B. Phillips 45, B. Chapman 24, S. Saberton 23, T. Phillips 23, J. Pope 3-55).

SAFFRON WALDEN lost to RAMSEY by 102 runs

Ramsey 278-9 (T. West 80, M. Cafferkey 71, J. Markland 56, E. Cafferkey 23).

Saffron Walden 176 (J. Rushford 94, I. Love 3-7, R. Smith 2-45, M. Saunders 2-56).

Division Two

GREAT SHELFORD beat CASTOR by 149 runs

Great Shelford 192 (S. Dockerill 4-22).

Castor 43

UFFORD PARK beat CAMBRIDGE ST GILES by 5 wkts

St Giles 192-7 (G. Jackson 73, T. Hussain 2-27).

Ufford Park 195-5 (A. Larkin 63, A. Munir 25no, J. Harrington 25).