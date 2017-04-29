CAMBS LEAGUE: Castor win a thriller, Conor Craig is a class act, Rams love Aussie Isaac

Castor are off the mark in Cambs Division Two after a couple of fantastic fightbacks and a remarkable finish today (April 29).

The villagers were 21-5 against Cambridge St Giles at Port Lane before recovering to reach 136.

But their visitors reached 100-3 and required two to win with two wickets to spare when Aussie debutant Joe Higgins took two wickets in two balls to complete a one-run victory.

Higgins had only arrived in the country at midnight and was spotted shopping at Vitas Cricket for some essential kit this morning. He returned final figures of 4-32 after scoring an important 21 with the bat.

Number nine Stuart Dockerill top scored for Castor with 26, while number 10 Ryan Evans contributed 25. Dockerill (3-32) and Evans (2-14 from 10 overs) also bowled well.

Ufford Park also celebrated their first Division Two win as they beat Granta seconds by five wickets in a low scoring affair. Granta were despatched for just 88 with Paul Bentley and Wahid Javed each collecting three wickets before skipper Andy Larkin (40) delivered the best batting display of the day.

In Division One Wisbech slumped from 130-1 to 196 all out on the way to a three-wicket defeat at Foxton. Gary Freear and Danny Haynes both struck 55.

Conor Craig (110no and five wickets) was outstanding as Nassington hammered Histon by 110 runs and Taylor West smacked 90 as Ramsey thrashed March Town by 161 runs at Cricketfield Lane. Aussie import Isaac Love (51 & 3-8) also played well for the Rams - his half century arrived from just 31 balls.

And it’s two wins out of two for Ketton thus denying canny captain Rob Vitas the chance to keep his side under the radar.

For the second successive week Ketton slumped to 70-6 before recovering. Zeeshan Manzoor’s 53 helped the Pit Lane boys to 151 all out before visitors Godmanchester were shot out for just 103.

New slow bowler Tom Sole (4-32) made it nine wickets in two matches after Shakoor Mahmood (3-31) had done the early damage. Bengali import Iresh Saxena (2-9) also bowled neatly.

Division One

FOXTON beat WISBECH by 3 wkts

Wisbech 196 (G. Freear 55, D. Haynes 55).

Foxton 197-7 (J. Gollands 2-35)

HISTON lost to NASSINGTON by 110 runs

Nassington 248 (C. Craig 110no).

Histon 138 (C. Craig 5-32).

KETTON beat GODMANCHESTER by 48 runs

Ketton 151 (Z. Manzoor 53).

Godmanchester 103 (T. Sole 4-32, S. Mahmood 3-31, I. Saxena 2-9).

RAMSEY beat MARCH by 161 runs

Ramsey 265-6 (T. West 90, I. Love 51, S. Cafferkey 32, M. Cafferkey 24, J. Cafferkey 22, C. Bricker 3-45).

March 104 (S. Saberton 20, M. Vail 20, I. Love 3-8, K. Ikhlaq 2-11, J. Cade 2-37).

Division Two

CASTOR beat CAMBRIDGE ST GILES by 1 run

Castor 136 (S. Dockerill 26no, R. Evans 25, J. Higgins 21).

St Giles 135 (J. Higgins 4-35, S. Dockerill 3-32, R. Evans 2-14).

UFFORD PARK beat GRANTA 2nds by 5 wkts

Granta 88 (P. Bentley 3-20. W. Javed 3-20, J. Corder 2-13).

Ufford Park 89-5 (A. Larkin 40).