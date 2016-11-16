AWARDS NIGHT: Hat-trick for Peterborough Town and Hampton stars

Fast bowler Joe Dawborn has completed a hat-trick of Peterborough Town CC player-of-the-year awards.

Dawborn collected the 2016 prize at the club’s annual dinner and presentation night at the Bull Hotel.

Multiple-winner at the Hampton CC presentation night, Andy Humphrey (left).

Dawborn picked up 57 Northants Premier Division wickets last summer. He was the leading wicket-taker in the top-flight for the second season in a row.

Fellow pace ace Jamie Smith collected the ‘1st XI performance’ prize for his 6-6 spell at Stony Stratford when Town won by 16 runs despite being skittled for just 64!

Teenager Kieran Judd was the star of the night, winning both the Sunday 1st XI player of the year and the club young player of the year awards.

Other winners were: Saturday 2nd XI player of the year - Nadir Haider; Saturday 3rd XI player of the year - Srikanth Tummala; Sunday 2nd XI player of the year - Sohail Hayat; clubman of the year - Venugopal Prabhakaran.

Hampton CC clubman of the year George Spencer (left).

Andrew Humphrey was a three-time winner when Hampton Cricket Club held their annual presentation night at the Moorhen in Hampton.

Humphrey was player of the year, Sunday 2nd XI batsman of the year and best Saturday 2nd XI all-rounder .

George Spencer, Lewis Homewood, Ryan Winters and Ross Clarke all won two awards.

Prizewinners were:

Saturday 1st XI Batsman: Gareth Clingo

Saturday 1st XI Bowler: Andy McIntyre

Saturday 1st XI Fielder: Lewis Homewood

Saturday 1st XI All Rounder: Jon Dee

Saturday 2nd XI Batsman: James Siddorns

Saturday 2nd XI Bowler: Muhammad Janangir

Saturday 2nd XI Fielder: Alex Lowe

Saturday 2nd XI All Rounder: Andrew Humphrey

Sunday 1st XI Batsman: Jordan Dixon-Walker

Sunday 1st XI Bowler: Alastair Hayden

Sunday 1st XI Fielder: Mo Ali

Sunday 1st XI All Rounder: Muhammad Zafar

Sunday 2nd XI Batsman: Andrew Humphrey

Sunday 2nd XI Bowler: Ross Clarke

Sunday 2nd XI Fielder: Ryan Winters

Sunday 2nd XI All Rounder: Ryan Winters

T20 Player of the year: Lewis Homewood

Most Improved: George Spencer

Young Player of the Year: Ross Clarke

Player of the year: Andrew Humphrey

Club Person of the Year: George Spencer

Hampton, who have two teams in the Hunts League including one in the top-flight, and two Rutland League teams are keen to recruit new players for next season.

Winter nets start in January and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

The club can be contacted via their website www.hamptoncc.org