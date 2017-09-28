City juniors make a big splash at the Milton Keynes Regatta

Peterborough City Rowing Club were top dogs at Saturday’s Milton Keynes Regatta on Caldecotte Lake.

Both junior and senior crews competed over the 500- metre course and they picked up 11 wins and 11 second places.

George Woodall and Callum Gilby claimed their first win in the J16 double sculls.

The junior members were particularly dominant and were responsible for 10 of the wins with several rowers leaving with two trophies.

The awesome foursome of James Toynton, Benjamin Mackenzie, Harry Masterson and Alex Leverage (with cox Matt Newton) won the Novice fours final, beating another City crew of Ed Burrows, Martin Bagnell, Dan Heard, Tristan Devereux and cox John Canton in the final, and then all four of them went on to win for a second time .

Toynton won the Novice singles, Leverage the IM3 singles, Masterson the J18 singles - beating clubmate Jack Collins by two lengths in the final - and Mackenzie won the J18 doubles with Collins.

There were two more J18 victories with Olivia Hutchinson, Georgina Parker, Libby Jarvis and Hannah Bassett taking the honours in the Women’s J18 coxless quads and Thomas Bodily, Henry Barnett, Connor Ribbons and Tom Jackson winning the IM3 coxless quads.

The victorious Womens J18 quad of Olivia Hutchinson, Libby Jarvis, Georgina Parker and Hannah Bassett.

Eve Cresswell and Milly Hilton were easy winners in the women’s J15 double sculls while Callum Gilby and George Woodall, who rowed up an age group in the J16 event, claimed their first ever win after beating King’s School Ely by two and a half lengths in the final.

Another first time winner was Clementine Hambly in the Women’s primary singles event, with the last City victory coming from Finlay Ribbons in the J14 singles where he beat club colleague Brandon Ingle by a length in the final.

Other second places for Peterborough City were gained by: Tom Calveley, Ross Lamont, Callum Gilby, George Woodall and cox Euan Melkowski (J14 coxed quads); Steven Meads and David Gray (Primary doubles); Robert Brooks, John Phillips, Barry Clarkson, Graham Cochrane and cox Colin Burgess (Primary coxed quads); Leah Dennis and Nia Griffiths (women’s J16 doubles); Nia Griffiths (J16 singles); Ilektra Apostolidou (women’s Masters A singles); Sarah Watson (women’s J18 singles); Chloe Reed, Milly Hilton, Eve Cresswell, Bedford Rowing Club substitute and cox Rosie Turp (women’s J15 coxed quads).