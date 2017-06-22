City celebrating at home and abroad

It was a weekend to savour for Peterborough City Rowing Club members past and present.

Over in Poland there was a World Cup medal for ‘old boy’ Adam Neil, at the prestigious Henley Regatta there was a notable performance by Camilla Plumb and at the St Ives Regatta there were seven wins to celebrate.

J18 singles winners Sarah Watson and Harry Masterson.

Former King’s School pupil Neil (27) was in the GB men’s eight that finished third in the A final behind Germany and New Zealand on the final day of the second World Cup regatta of the year in Posnan, Poland.

The GB crew, who took the silver medal in the first World Cup regatta in Belgrade last month, clocked 5:25.97 with Germany finishing in a world best 5:18.68. New Zealand’s time was 5:23.20.

At Henley, Plumb was one of 16 of the country’s top girls competing in the senior lightweight singles over the iconic 1.5 kilometre stretch of the River Thames and did the club proud by reaching the semi-finals.

She got off to a fantastic start in the first round by beating her Durham University opponent by three quarters of a length in a time of 6:05, which was only two seconds off the course record.

Jack Collins and Benjamin Mackenzie recievied their trophies from the mayor of St Ives Phillip Pope.

Next up in the quarter-finals was a City of Bristol rower and Plumb won this one by two lengths.

In the semi-final against last year’s runner-up Suzi Pefry from the Thames Club, she did well, but just missed out on a place in the final.

Former club member Megan Stoker also raced at the event, progressing through to the quarter-finals in the senior lightweight doubles, losing out in the semi-final by three lengths.

At the St Ives Regatta on the River Ouse, Peterborough crew members gained seven wins and five second places over the 550-metre course.

Alex Leverage was a double winner.

All of the seniors racing at the event took home a win with Ajay Prasher, Steve Ackerman, Tim Jeffries-Harris, George Nash and cox John Canton beating Hillingdon Rowing Club by four lengths in the Masters C coxed fours final and George Bushell and Mike King beating a Hillingdon Rowing Club crew in their IM3 double final by three lengths.

The club’s juniors were responsible for the other five wins and they also picked up four second places.

At J18 level Sarah Watson beat a King’s School, Ely sculler in her singles final by a length while Harry Masterson, racing up two year age groups, beat a Sudbury Rowing Club opponent in the boys final by a third of a length.

Masterson also progressed to the final in the IM1 singles but lost by a length against a university rower from St Ives.

For Alex Leverage there was double delight.

He won the men’s novice singles and then the doubles with James Toynton by beating a King’s School, Ely boat by two lengths in the final.

The last win of the day came from the J16 double of Jack Collins and Benjamin Mackenzie. Again it was a King’s School, Ely crew they beat in the final by two lengths.

Both Collins and Mackenzie raced in singles, with Collins losing out in his IM3 semi-final to the eventual winner and Mackenzie coming second in the J16 final, pipped by only three feet by a King’s School, Ely sculler.

Other second places came from Damen Sanderson in the men’s IM3 singles, Hannah Bassett and Georgina Parker in the women’s J16 doubles,