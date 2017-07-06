Super silver for Shirazi at big international event in Dublin

Exciting Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club prospect Imraan Shirazi turned in an outstanding performance in Ireland at the weekend.

The 11 year-old from Bretton fought in the big Monkstown Box Cup competition - an event held anually in Dublin which attracts over 500 club boxers from 12 different countries.

Emily Hodges (left) and opponent Holly Ransom.

And he returned home with a coveted silver medal after reaching the final of the 34kg 2005 class.

In his semi-final contest he came up against Mikey McDonagh from Clara ABC in Ireland and controlled the pace of the fight in every round to run out a comfortable points winner.

In the final he fought another Irish boxer - Callum Clarke from the Rathnew BC in Dublin - and although he put up a brave effort he just missed out on a split points decision.

Shirazi couldn’t quite find his pace in the first two rounds but in the third he was dynamite.

He came out with all guns blazing and dominated the round, smashing his opponent with awesome combinations and switching the attack from head to body with his natural finesse.

Unfortunately it was too late to get the verdict.

Coach Chris Baker said: “Imraan lost on a split decision which means one of the three judges thought that he had won the bout. To win a silver here is a great achievement and we are ever so proud of what he’s achieved in this tough international competition

“Imraan is going from strength to strength and learning in every bout. He is definitely a future star.”

Two of the club’s 10 year-olds - Stanground pair Shae Gowler and Alfie Baker - featured in skills bouts against Dubliners and both caught the eye.

Gowler showed great aggression and skill against Kai Griffin and Baker landed with great combinations in a controlled exhibition against Sonny Stokes.

Meanwhile the club’s female boxer Emily Hodges from Wittering was recently in action in the world famous Haringey Box Cup at Alexandra Palace in London and reached the semi-finals of the 56kg category.

In her quarter-final against Holly Ransom from the Brighton and Hove ABC, Hodges possessed too much skill for a game opponent and won comfortably on points.

In the semi-finals unbeaten Sunni Torgman from Islington ABC proved a tad too strong.

Coach Baker said: “Emily is still a novice so considering this was a big open class, international competition she did very well and we are all very proud of her. She learned a great deal from her two bouts.”