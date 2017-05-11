SHOWTIME: Mayor witnesses an Ali shuffle at the Regional College

Local punchers put on a show worthy of a mayoral visit at the Regional College.

Mayor of Peterborough David Sanders was among the guests at the Peterborough Police Boxing Club annual dinner show which featured fighters from the home club and from the city’s Top Yard School of Boxing.

Peterborough Police Boxing Club coach Chris Baker with star fighter Kieran Cocker (right).

Kieran Cocker (21) from Orton won the ‘best winner on the night’ award in his last bout for the police club before joining the Army. He forced Harry Wheadon from Trumpington BC to retire at the end of the third round.

Other police club winners in scoring bouts were Jack Bristowe (20) who beat a much more experienced fighter on points, Muhammed Khan (15) who won a spectacular toe-to-toe scrap thanks to his superior fitness and 10-year-old Alfie Baker who won on points with ease against a boxer almost a year older than him.

Baker, from Stanground, is the son of police club coach Chris Baker, and fights with calm aggression. The youngster thoroughly deserved his second win.

The Top Yard winners from three supporting bouts were Fazan Khalid who made it three wins from three by stopping Dan Henson from Cambs Police ABC in the second round of a very competitive contest and Zain Sheraz who registered his first win in style by TKO in the third round against Samuel Hams from the Heart of England Club.

Mayor of Peterborough David Sanders with impressive winner Jack Bristowe.

Top Yard’s Amaan Nadeem lost to a strong opponent in Joell Barteli from Guildford.

Police club boxers on the wrong end of decisions were Ben Hutson (12) who was pipped after a strong, solid display, by Aiden Fitzpatrick from Fenland Sparta ABC, Newborough’s Connor Dane (14) who looked have boxed skilfully enough to win and Danny Coupe (16) from Holbeach who also lost a points verdict that could have gone either way.

In skills bouts the police club’s youngest boxer Aamir Shirazi (10) from Bretton delighted the crowd with an ‘Ali shuffle’ towards the end of his quality debut performance, while Shae Gowler (11) made his debut against a much more experienced opponent, but smiled his way through the entire bout while showing the heart of a lion.

The show was sponsored by Pat Boyle of the Solstice.

Top Yard School of Boxing representatives at St Ives, from left, coach Omar Shaheen, coach Hamad Javed, Junayd Ali, Mustafa Rafiq, coach Ballal Javed

Top Yard boxers were also in action in St Ives last weekend.

Mustafa Rafiq extended his perfect record to three wins from three with another unanimous points win, this time against P. Neal from Billericay.

Mustafa’s high work rate proved the difference and he dictated the fight before finishing strongly to make sure of the win.

Junayd Ali lost for the second time to C. Collings from Norwich City ABC. Junayd showed improvements from his previous bout and was perhaps unfortunate to suffer a defeat on a split decision.