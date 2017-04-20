Impressive victory for Coupe and a winning start for Khalid

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighter Danny Coupe defied the odds to pick up one of the best wins of his career in Coventry.

The 16 year-old from Holbeach boxed local lad Patrick Sullivan in a 76kg contest at the Triumph ABC show and although Sullivan was a year older and six inches taller, Coupe earned a comnfortable points win.

The Top Yard team at Cotgrave was, from the left, coach Bilal Javed, Amaan Nadeem, Fazan Khalid, Junayd Ali and coach Hamad Javed.

Sullivan tried to box at a distance with his height and reach advantage but Coupe used his strength and skill to bypass the long shots and work well to the body inside.

It was also Coupe’s first bout since getting to the national ABA finals last year.

All of the club’s boxers will be performing at the home dinner show at the Peterborough Regional College on Friday May 5. Please call Chris Baker for tickets on 07921 095122.

n There was a promising ring debut for Fazan Khalid as new city club Top Yard sufferd mixed fortunes at a show in Cotgrave.

Khalid came up against J. Hartley from Xbox in Worksop and controlled the fight throughout, scoring well with some lovely combinations to win on points.

Clubmate Junayd Ali also had his first bout but narrowly lost on points to Mohammad Siddiqi from the Prospects ABC in Derby.

It took a while for Ali to settle into the fight but from the second round onwards he began to land his combinations.

It was a very competitive bout but Ali came up just short.

Finally Amaan Nadeem impressed in a skills bout.