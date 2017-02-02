Gill’s career back on track on big TV show

Jordan Gill from Chatteris gets his promising career back on track this weekend when he fights for the first time in 11 months.

The outstanding featherweight prospect, who has won all 16 of his professional bouts, takes on Frenchman Adel Hadjouis over six rounds on the undercard to Chris Eubank Junior’s IBO super-middleweight title clash with Renold Quinlan at the Olympia in London.

The Saturday night show is the first to be screened on ITV’s new pay-per-view channel, ITV Box Office. The cost is £12.95 and it’s expected to pull in six million viewers.

Hadjouis (30) has a record of nine wins from 15 bouts.

Gill (22), who moved into the paid ranks five years ago, last fought in March 2016 when he outpointed Chris Adaway in Sheffield.

“It has been frustrating for me being out for so long,” he said. “I’ve had a few little injuries and I can’t wait to get started again.

“It will be a good test. The guy has had some good wins and has never been stopped. But I’m not planning on the fight going the distance.

“It’s the start of a very exciting year for me. Once this one is out of the way then I’ll look to get straight back in – maybe in March or April – and build towards a domestic title at the end of the year.”

n Peterborough puncher Cello Renda looks to set up a big fight in front of the TV cameras with victory in Corby.

The fans’ favourite is set to be matched at the Best Western Hotel on Friday, March 17.

Renda says he’s pleased to be fighting “just down the road” after a tight points decision went against him when he fought Alan Higgins for the vacant Southern Area super-middleweight title in London last December.

The 31 year old is being lined up for another big fight, providing all goes well in his comeback fight in Corby.

He looks set to meet unbeaten Lennox Clarke later this year.

Clarke is a muscular puncher from Halesowen who’s won all 14 outings.

He challenged Renda on social media, Renda accepted and the hope is the fight will go ahead in front of the Sky Sports cameras in the coming months.

Eddie Hearn has announced a show in Birmingham on Saturday, May 13 - and Renda v Clarke could be on the bill.

Renda said: “The managers have agreed to the fight and we’re just hoping Eddie Hearn wants to put it on Sky Sports.

“We will both sell a lot of tickets and there should be fireworks.

“He’s undefeated, he’s on the way up, but he hasn’t beaten anybody yet and we all know I can punch.

“It’s a good fight and deserves to be on a good platform.”

Tickets for the show in Corby are available from 07947-106116.

n Peterborough cruiserweight Karl Wheeler is busy preparing for his Southern Area title showdown with Wadi Camacho.

The bout is at London’s York Hall, Bethnal Green, on March 18 and features two former sparring partners.

Wheeler (34) earned the title shot by beating Ryan Crawford in the Fight Cup in December. He also won the International Challenge and British Challenge belts last year.

Barcelona-born Camacho (31) will be aiming to regain the Southern Area crown after losing it last September to Isaac Chamberlain, who has since vacated the title .