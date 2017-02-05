BIG FIGHT: No thrills for Gill as his bout is scrapped at the last minute

Chatteris fighter Jordan Gill was distraught after his big bout live on ITV was scrapped at the last minute last night (February 4).

Unbeaten featherweight Gill suffered a fraught build-up to what would have been his first fight in 11 months as his scheduled opponent was changed five times before he was pulled from undercard to Chris Eubank Junior’s IBO super-middleweight clash with Renold Quinlan at the Olympia in London.

That familiar winning feeling for Jordan Gill.

The show which was broadcast live on the new ITV Box Office channel ran over time and Gill was legally not allowed to step into the ring after midnight.

“I’m distraught,” Gill announced, before issuing a statement on Facebook.

It read: “So my fight didn’t go ahead tonight on the Eubank bill, after five opponents in a week, and being ready with my gloves on for four hours, it wasn’t meant to be.

“I was a live float, but the show over-ran and legally they couldn’t let me box after midnight. I’m absolutely heartbroken after working soO hard for this entire training camp.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the army of fans that came to support me from the Fens! This was supposed to be a good start to a big 2017 for me, and it still will be.

“Titles are coming next! Glad to see all ‘Team Gill’ I’ve seen so far have had a good night nonetheless. Nobody is more gutted than me, I can assure you! I’ll be in the ring again very soon.”