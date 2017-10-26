Baker uses his loaf to outsmart Samson

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club have one of the best 10 year-old boxers in the country within their ranks.

That’s Heritage Park School pupil Alfie Baker, son of the club’s head coach, Chris Baker, who showed off his exciting skills at a show in Burnley at the weekend.

He boxed local lad Samson Jones in a 53kg bout that turned out to be one of the best fights of the night at the Clayton ABC show.

Samson, a southpaw counter puncher who had massive home support behind him, definitely lived up to his name with his strength.

But, unfortunately for him, he came up against a classy Peterborough opponent who didn’t give him a chance to use it to his advantage.

Baker was too smart and turned in a mature performance way beyond his years to win handsomely on points.

He was on top from the first bell to the last and gave Jones a standing eight count in the second round.

Dad Chris said: “I was so proud of my boy. Up against all odds Alfie showed his will to win and that he’s definitely one of the best 10-11yr olds in the country at his weight. One to watch out for in the future.”

Two other Peterborough Police ABC fighters were in action - both in skills bouts.

First up was 10 year-old William Law schoolboy Aamir Shirazi in a 30kg contest against Edward Stokes.

Shirazi bossed all three round with his superior speed and movement to prove he’s more than ready for some competitive action.

Fourteen year-old Arthur Mellows schoolboy Connor Dane (57kg) came up against a heavier, taller opponent in Dec Bubbins but was far too strong and fast for the lad.

On Saturday, the Peterborough Police club had two fighters in action at Birmingham City ABC’s annual show.

First up was Saian Mohammad (19) from Millfield in his debut at 53kg.

He boxed John Seopolo (20) and performed solidly throughout all three rounds. He looked to have done enough to earn a points verdict but didn’t get the nod.

Baker said: “Saian worked well with his cleaner punches and combinations. We were all very disappointed not to get the decision. This was a very promising debut for young Saian. There are great things to come from him.”

Dan Meins (31) from Dogsthorpe boxed Mahamud Samatar (27) in a 69kg match and lost on a points decision against a really tall counter puncher.

Baker said: “Dan tried to get in close but Samatar kept him at long range preventing him from unleashing his power hooks. This was a great crowd pleasing contest.

“All in all I was very pleased with every performance over the weekend. We have things to work on but on the whole we can travel anywhere in the country and hold our own with them. We always give a fantastic account of ourselves even if we don’t get the decision. And we also take defeat with dignity despite knowing we had won bouts.”

The club have a show on Saturday December 16 at the Queen Catherine Academy in Walton. Tickets are available from boxers and Chris Baker on 0921095122.