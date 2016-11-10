The new Northants Federation presidents are husband and wife

Former English Women’s Bowling Federation president Rita Mace has been installed as Northants county president for a second time.

With husband Tony having become president of the Northants Bowling Federation, it means they will be undergoing presidential duties together next year as well as celebrating their Golden Wedding and it is also 60 years since the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation was formed – so plenty of celebrating in the offing!

Rita, a life member of the Whittlesey Manor club, received the chain of office at the county’s annual general meeting from outgoing president Joan Robinson (Yaxley), who was then elected to replace Mary Malton as the new Donald Steward Trophy team captain. Ann Cooper (Yaxley) continues in charge of the Silver Jubilee Vase team.

Jessica Phillips (City of Peterborough) was confirmed as the new deputy president, with Chris Ford (Ketton) replacing Rita Mace as treasurer.

Members agreed to dispense with the post of chairperson, these duties at meetings being carried out by the president or her deputy, while the two county team captains will be assisted in team selection by the president, deputy president, secretary, match secretary and competition secretary.

The Donald Steward team are returning to Whittlesey Manor from Peterborough & District next season, but a final decision is still to be made regarding a venue for the Silver Jubilee Vase, who were based at the Parkway club last season.

With Lincolnshire having moved into the northern section, it means the Donald Steward team will have only five fixtures next year – three at home and two away – while there will be only four matches for the Silver Jubilee Vase team as North Cambs are unable to field two teams.

A pre-season match involving the county players is scheduled for Whittlesey Manor on Wednesday, May 10, and a celebration is being planned for later in the season to mark the county’s 60th anniversary.

Other officers elected: secretary, Liz Barr; competition secretary, Janet Duffy; committee members, Doris Flowers and Val Du’Kett. The post of match secretary remains unfilled at the moment with Norma Squires having tendered her resignation, although the county are hopeful she will have a change of heart.

CAMBS LEAGUE

The Peterborough senior men’s team made it three wins from their first four matches in the Cambs League with a 70-56 home victory over City of Ely A.

Rink honours were shared at two apiece, but Peterborough took the bulk of the points (6-4) by winning overall.

RESULT

Peterborough 70 (6), City of Ely A 56 (4): (Peterborough rinks only):

Terry Corney, Terry English, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating won 21-9.

Joe Martin, Graham Jackson, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 16-8.

Dave Smith, Norman Gray, Mick Greaves, Wilf Redhead lost 17-20.

Les Sharp, Don Paul, Mick Linnell, Dick Noble lost 16-19.

DENNY CUP/TOP CLUB

The Peterborough club were eliminated from two national competitions at the weekend.

The men were beaten 75-64 by Huntingdon in their opening match in the Denny Cup inter-club championship on Saturday, and the following day the mixed team lost 10-6 away to Leicestershire club Barwell in the second round of the Top Club.

LEAGUE DINNER

More than 200 people will be attending the Peterborough & District Bowls League presentation dinner at Parkway tomorrow (7pm) when president Jean Redhead will be presenting the awards.