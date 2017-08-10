Parkway complete Northants cup double down at the Manor

Parkway completed a Northants Bowling Federation cup double when they defeated host club Whittlesey Manor 57-45 in the Adams Cup decider to follow their success in the Dan Duffy club championship.

The rinks of Simon Law and Tristan Morton were seven shot winners against Graham Agger and Lee Welsford respectively, with home club captain Martin Welsford preventing a clean sweep with a two shot defeat of Jeff Newson’s trio.

Rowlett Cup winners Peterborough & District with Peterborough League president Bruce Saint. From the left are, back, Brian Bassam, Cliff Watson, Wilf Redhead, Mick Greaves, Ray Keating, front, Dave Corney, Wendy Stevens, Alec Emery, League president Bruce Saint, Jeff Clipston and Jenny Harvey.

RESULT

Parkway bt Whittlesey Manor 57-45 (Parkway rinks first):

Paul Dalliday, Neil Wright, Simon Law 21, Jack Corney, Geoff Staggs, Graham Agger 14.

Karen Martin, Tony Scarr, Tristan Morton 24, Melvyn Beck, Tony Mace, Lee Welsford 17.

Janet Jaggard, daughter of the trophy donor, presents the Albert Rowlett Cup to Peterborough & District captain Jeff Clipston in the presence of Peterborough League president Bruce Saint.

Howard Shipp, Val & Jeff Newson 12, Roger Stevens, Robert Burbridge, Martin Welsford 14.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Bowls England national championships got under way in Leamington at the weekend and there were last 16 defeats for Hunts representatives in the junior singles and senior pairs.

Chloe Brett (Parkway) defeated Becky Maynard (Herts) 21-13 and Rachel Hamill (Glos) 21-11 before losing 7-21 to Alice Phillimore in her bid to reach the quarter-finals.

After receiving a walkover in the first round, Sophie Purrell (Holywell cum Needingworth) was beaten 16-21 in the second round by Amy Richards (Herefordshire).

Both girls are back in action today competing in the four-bowl singles.

Former England internationals Val Newson and Pat Reynolds (Parkway) were pipped 18-19 in the last 16 of the senior pairs by Devon’s Jean Chudley and Jenny Dawson after an opening round 23-12 defeat of Pam Green and Jean Petty (Warwickshire).

Sheila Craig (Conservative) carries local hopes in the senior singles which gets under way on Saturday, and then the main emphasis will be on the triples in which Hunts will be represented by the Parkway club – Emma Thurston, Hannah Overton and Pat Reynolds; Merisha McKernan, substituting for the injured Sarah Newson, Val Newson and Catherine Popple.

The two-bowl singles starts on Tuesday with Karen Leader (Sawtry) and Catherine Popple (Parkway) representing Hunts.

Hunts will be represented in the men’s senior section at the finals later this month by West Ward’s Dick Noble and Whittlesey Manor pair Steve Lander and Graham Agger.

Noble defeated Trevor Dighton (St Ives) 21-14 in the county final of the over 55 singles, while Lander and Agger were 30-18 winners at Warboys against Lindsay and Lee Swannell in the over 55 pairs decider.

ALBERT ROWLETT CUP

Peterborough & District have retained the Peterborough League’s Albert Rowlett Cup with a 65-43 victory over East Community at Yaxley, home club of League president Bruce Saint.

East Community, competing in a first cup final, put up a bold display against the Premier Division club, but a runaway 28-11 win for the rink of Jenny Harvey, Mick Greaves and Alec Emery did the damage for the holders.

Honours were shared on the other two rinks, with Wilf Redhead’s trio winning by five for District, and Dennis Pinshon’s rink snatching a one shot victory on the last end to provide East Community with some consolation.

Peterborough & District captain Jeff Clipston missed the final through injury.

RESULT

Peterborough & District bt East Community 65-43 (District rinks first):

Dave Corney, Cliff Watson, Ray Keating 16, Ron Gregory, Andy Cox, Dennis Pinschon 17.

Wendy Stevens, Brian Bassam, Wilf Redhead 21, Ralph Goodman, Paul Ambrose, Martin Tibbles 15.

Jenny Harvey, Mick Greaves, Alec Emery 28, Norman Gray, Geoff Biggs, Peter Cooke 11.