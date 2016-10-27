New club accepted by Northants

A new group of bowlers were accepted into the Northants Bowling Federation at the annual general meeting enabling them to play in county competitions both indoors and outdoors.

With the Empingham club not affiliating to the NBF next season, the Vanguard club, the brainchild of former county secretary Mike Ramsden, have adopted the village club’s green and will offer an opportunity for bowlers from non-affiliated clubs to play in the county competitions.

The club was accepted by a narrow majority, despite earlier concerns that it might undermine the spirit of the Federation by creating a fast track into competition bowls without the need to join an affiliated club with its own green.

However, the NBF management committee recommended their inclusion as they are keen to encourage any scheme which could initially introduce more bowlers to the Federation movement, bolster indoor competition entries among many who might never have experienced the code and who might eventually join a local outdoor club with their own green.

A precedent had been set some years ago in Derbyshire with the formation of the Phoenix club enabling crown green bowlers to compete in flat green competitions.

And in a bid to attract existing, non-affiliated clubs with their own greens, the NBF also agreed to invite some to take part in their Adams Cup competition.

Outgoing president Bob Warters said that it had been at times ‘emotional’ and a ‘privilege’ to hold the office for the last two years during which the county had won five national individual titles as well as the inter-county Adams Trophy premier team event and Victor Ludorum at Skegness for the first time in their 82-year history.

He also paid tribute to the tireless work of the management committee in support of the 17 member clubs.

“Without those prepared to work behind the scenes, we wouldn’t still be here,” he said before handing over the chain of office to Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor).

Fred Richardson was re-appointed Adams Trophy team captain, while Cliff Watson, who led the Adams team to their first-ever success at Skegness last year, was elected the new captain of the Newton Trophy team following the resignation of Brian Bassam. James Harford continues as captain of the Derbyshire Trophy indoor team.

Having been part of the administrative structure this year as immediate past president, Malcolm Squires was elected to the management committee to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Mick Linnell, while the immediate past president Bob Warters takes over as publicity officer from county secretary Melvyn Beck.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

President: Tony Mace; Secretary: Melvyn Beck; Treasurer: Les Sharp; Match secretary: Graham Agger; Competition & results secretary: Barry Lawrence; Minutes’ secretary: Linda Toms; Publicity officer: Bob Warters; National delegate: Alan Croxford; Child/Vulnerable Adult representative: Neil Wright; Adams captain: Fred Richardson; Newton captain, Cliff Watson; Derbyshire captain: James Harford; Management committee: Peter Brown, Alan Croxford, Paul Dalliday, Mick Greaves, John Dickenson, Malcolm Squires, Mike Ramsden, Steve Roden, Martin Welsford, Neil Wright.

n Having lost their opening Cambs League match away to Huntingdon A, the Peterborough senior men’s team returning to winning ways by defeating visiting Cambridge Chesterton B 95-57 to collect nine of the ten points on offer.

RESULT

Peterborough 95 (9), Cambridge Chesterton B 57 (1): (Peterborough rinks only) – Terry Corney, Terry English, Frank Paul, Ray Keating won 30-14. Mick Fuller, Don Paul, Mick Linnell, Dick Noble won 25-14. Dave Smith, Norman Gray, Mick Greaves, Wilf Redhead won 21-10. Joe Martin, Steve Johnson, Phil Afford, Rod Maplethorpe drew 19-19.