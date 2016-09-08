Mortons make the last eight

The month-long Bowls England national championships at Leamington ended at the weekend with Hunts bowlers having achieved quarter-final places in two of the closing men’s events.

Brothers Ean and Tristan Morton (Parkway) made it through to the last eight in the pairs, defeating Surrey 17-12, Worcs 27-13 and Suffolk 22-19 before being pipped 18-19 by Kent.

The other Hunts pairing, Warboys’ Tom Swannell and Ed Elmore, were beaten 19-22 by Cumbria in the first round following a 25-16 preliminary round win over Lancs.

Buckden’s James Price acquired the other quarter-final placing in the two-bowl singles defeating Sussex 15-12, Northumberland 17-11 and Isle of Wight 17-10 before losing 9-16 to England international John Rednall (Suffolk).

In the same competition, Ed Elmore (Warboys) lost his opening round match 11-15 to Derbyshire.

Elmore was also in action in the four-bowl singles, defeating Daniel Rodger, from Essex, 21-13 in the first round before losing 16-21 to England international Andrew Walters (Worcs), who went on to reach the final.

Warboys clubmate Simon Leader also made it through the opening round with a 21-6 defeat of Michael Stone (Sussex), but lost 19-21 in the second to Hertfordshire’s David Martin.

ENGLAND JUNIORS

Hunts pair Lewis Baker and Ed Elmore, both from the Warboys club, have both been selected for the England junior team which heads to Scotland this weekend for the British Isles Under 25 series.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB TRIPLES

There was a record entry of 14 for the annual Conservative open ladies triples tournament which was won for the fifth time by host club trio Pat Bussey, Liz Hext and Sheila Craig. They defeated Longthorpe’s Jackie Knaggs, Sandra Harradine and Jenny Hibbard 6-3 in the final.

Val Du’Kett, Jenny Harvey and Margaret Robinson won the third place play-off 4-3 against Viv Hempsell’s Yaxley team.

The event was sponsored by the Conservative Club restaurant and Bourne Skip Hire.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Parkway’s crowning as Peterborough League Midweek Premier Division champions was confirmed some time ago, but hopes of going through the season unbeaten were dashed in their final fixture when they lost 8-2 at home to relegation-threatened Langtoft Pearl A.

As a result, Langfoft Pearl A effectively preserved their top flight status and guaranteed Whittlesey Manor B’s relegation to Division One, along with bottom club Deeping B.

Although defending champions Whittlesey Manor A lost their last three matches, they had done enough to claim runners-up spot.

In Division One, Parkway C needed five points from their final match to be promoted with Crowland Jackdaws.

The other three titles have already been decided with Longthorpe Romans, West Ward Panthers and Blackstones winning divisions two, three and four respectively.

In the Club 60 League, Yaxley Spitfires have been confirmed as Division One champions, and Whittlesey Town A have won Division Two.

West Ward Tigers are the Weekend League Premier Division winners, and Langtoft Pearl are runaway winners in Division Two.