Local ace Brett wins three of the world’s top indoor trophies

Local bowler Nicky Brett picked up three trophies at the World Bowls Tour annual awards ceremony held as the curtain-raiser to the start of the Just World Indoor Championships at Potters Resort on Saturday.

The world number one and reigning world champion was named ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Players’ Player of the Year’ as well as figuring in the ‘Match of the Season’ against Scotland’s Darren Burnett in the second round of the Scottish International Open in 2015.

On the green on Sunday it was not such a successful time for Brett and partner Greg Harlow, the former title winners losing their quarter-final tie in the World pairs against unseeded Welsh qualifiers Daniel Salmon and Damian Doubler.

The Welsh youngsters had a stroke of good fortune when winning the opening set 5-3 with an off target delivery rebounding off another bowl to take out the two English bowls that were in a set winning position.

But there was nothing lucky about their commanding 8-2 win in the second to clinch a place in the semi-finals.

Brett returns to the portable rink tomorrow to partner Scotland’s Claire Johnstone in the mixed pairs and on Monday it’s down to business and the start of his defence of the World singles crown against Ireland’s Andrew Kyle, the current World Indoor Bowls Council singles champion who came through a qualifying tournament last week involving players from Canada, USA, Israel, South Africa and Hong Kong.

CAMBS LEAGUE

The Peterborough senior men’s team reached the halfway stage of their Cambs League programme with an emphatic 82-49 victory over St Neots A and a maximum ten point haul which means they haven’t lost since the opening day of the season.

RESULT

Peterborough 82 (10), St Neots A 49 (0) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Dave Smith, Don Paul, Mick Linnell, Dick Noble won 23-9.

Joe Martin, Steve Johnson, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 18-9.

Mick Fuller, Graham Jackson, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating won 25-17.

Terry Corney, Pete Harvey, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe won 16-14.

DERBYSHIRE TROPHY

Northants Bowling Federation resume their Derbyshire Trophy indoor inter-county championship campaign with an away match against North Cambs at Long Sutton on Sunday morning.

Having drawn their opening fixture away to Hunts, Northants can ill afford another slip up if they are to make a serious challenge for southern section honours.

They will be looking for a maximum point haul to set themselves up for crucial home matches against Lincolnshire and Norfolk that may well decide their fate.

Joe Randall and Andrew Warrington come into the team to replace Graham Agger and John Holroyd.

Northants (not in rink order): Howard Shipp, James Harford, Adam Warrington, Paul Dalliday, Phil Afford, Brian Martin, Simon Law, Bob Warters, Joe Randall, Nick Wilkie, Roger Martin, Neil Wright.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Peterborough mixed rink of Mary Malton, Jenny Harvey, Nick Wilkie and Jeff Pitt were beaten 21-13 in the area semi-finals of the national mixed fours competition by the strong Spalding rink of Scott Dunham.