Young Harriers make home advantage count

Nene Valley Harriers’ youngsters did the club proud yet again with an impressive victory in their Eastern Young Athletes League fixtures at the Embankment on Sunday.

The Harriers squad were consistent across the age groups with the Under 13 and Under 15 boys winning their categories while the Under 17 boys and all three girls teams finished as runners-up in the seven-team contest.

Lottie Hemmings and Chelsea Bole in 1500m action.

The Harrison boys had a field day in the throws with Under 15 George Harrison winning the hammer with a throw of 29.28m as well as securing first place in the B javelin and discus. The A contests were both won by Charlie Brook.

Older sibling Kai Harrison won the Under 17 discus and shot, throwing the discus 39.80m, almost double the distance of any of the other competitors.

Callum Robertson scored maximum points in the B discus and shot, while Luke Taylor hurled the javelin a colossal 49.04m.

The Brill family also had a good day with Hugo winning the Under 13 800m in 2:26.5 while his sister Flo won the Under 15 girls 1500m with a 4:57.1 clocking.

Flo Brill on her way to a win in the Under 15 1500m .

There were also Under 15 firsts for pole vaulter Millie Weller, shot putter Elizabeth Moorhouse and Danielle Pusey with a hammer throw of 23.24m.

Under 17 Amber Park did the double winning both the 300m and 800m. Ellie Piccaver won the B 800m in 2:28.7, just three seconds down on Park’s time.

Jasmine Allen was first in the Under 17 long jump, while Katie Marsh won the Under 13 long jump.

Lottie Hemmings also scored full points with a win in the B Under 13 1500m.

There was no shortage of wins on the track for the boys.

William Hughes won the Under 17 200m with a 22.5 clocking, just three tenths of a second ahead of B winner Ronan Rawlings. Rawlings also won the 100m in a speedy 11.1.

Joe Prince and Matt Dowling finished first in the B middle distance races.

Freddie Fraser won the Under 15 80m hurdles in a time of 11.9, and Matt Colman bagged full points in the B 800m.

Donovan Capes proved he’s more than just a thrower with first place in the B Under 13 long jump to add to his shot and discus wins. Theo Briston won the A long jump.

Joseph Reindel was another athlete to double up clocking 5:15.4 for his 1500m victory, which he followed up with first in the B long jump.

There were B wins for 100m sprinter Natalie Bailey and middle distance men Freddie House and Joshua Smith.

With two fixtures to go Nene Valley are sitting pretty in third place out of 27 clubs with the top six contesting the September finals.

Match result: 1 Nene Valley Harriers 748.5pts; 2 Shaftesbury 727pts; 3 Dacorum 627.5pts; 4 Peterborough 389pts; 5 Colchester 348pts; 6 Luton 152pts; 7 Biggleswade 134pts.