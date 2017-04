World Masters champ Andrea takes top award

Nene Valley Harriers celebrated 40 years of athletics excellence at their annual presentation night on Saturday, writes Barry Warne.

Many of the athletes who contributed to another season of outstanding track and field, road-running and cross-country success, at both local and national level, were recognised with awards.

Highlights of the season included Andrea Jenkins’ throwing pentathlon gold at the World Masters Championship and the performances of 23 year-old distance runner Charlotte Taylor as she continues to make her mark on the world stage

Special awards were presented to founder members Ray Church and Tim Needham, who remain as mainstays of the club.

The full list of trophy winners:

TRACK

Under 11 Girls - Ruby Kilroy

Under 11 Boys - Felix Bowling

Under 13 Girls - Flo Brill

Under 13 Boys - Freddie Frazer

Under 15 Girls - Ella Robinson

Under 15 Boys - Lee Addison

Under 17 Girls - Lydia Church

Under 17 Boys - William Hughes

Under 20 Ladies - Lily Hughes

Under 20 Men - Oliver Bowling

Senior Ladies - Emily Maltby

Senior Men - James McCrae

Veteran Ladies - Claire Smith

Veteran Men - Simin Achurch

ROAD

Under 11 Girls - Lottie Tasker

Under 11 Boys - Kyle Warner

Under 13 Girls - Flo Brill

Under 13 Boys - Sam Oakley

Under 15 Girls - Ella Robinson

Under 15 Boys - Ben Roberts

Under 17 Girls - Ellie Piccaver

U nder 17 Boys - Codi-Leigh Holland-Middleton

Under 20 Ladies - Bethany Goymour

Under 20 Men - Oliver Bowling

Senior Ladies - Philippa Taylor

Senior Men - Oliver Slater

Veteran Ladies - Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate

Veteran Men - Barry Warne

Marathon - Dave Neal

CROSS-COUNTRY

Under 11 Girls - Norah Brill

Under 11 Boys - Jack Haunch

Under 13 Girls - Lottie Hemmings

Under 13 Boys - Sam Oakley

Under 15 Girls - Amber Park

Under 15 Boys - Matt Dowling

Under 17 Girls - Megan Ellison

Under 17 Boys - Bradley Allan

U nder 20 Ladies - Hannah Randall

Under 20 Men - Alex Hampson

Senior Men - Michael Channing

Veteran Ladies (O35) - Ruth Jones

Veteran Men (O40) - James Farrington

Veteran Ladies (O40) - Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate

Veteran Men (O45) - Paul Parkin

Veteran Ladies (O45) - Nicky Morgan

Veteran Men (O50) - Chris Armstrong

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Needs Female - Rebecca Richardson

Special Needs Male - Matthew Beeby

Unsung Hero - Mick Lynas

Female Club Person - Rosie Fresen/Megan Pusey

Male Club Person - Isaac Huskisson

Mike Barnsdale Trophy - Charlotte Taylor

Presdent’s Cup - Andrea Jenkins