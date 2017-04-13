Werrington winners in Norwich

A coach full of Werrington Joggers travelled to Norwich on Sunday for the city’s big half-marathon, writes Barry Warne.

All-together 46 green and yellow clad Joggers were in action, with Paul Halford leading them home in third place in a time of 74:56, his fastest half-marathon since 2013.

The Welsh international, who also picked up the Over 40 prize, was well satisfied with his run saying: “My aim was sub-75 minutes so I’m happy with that. I think it was probably worth at least 20-30 seconds quicker without the hills in the second half.”

Halford is contesting the London Marathon on April 23 where he hopes to run close to 2:32.

Ann Wood was another Werrington winner, taking first place in the ladies Over 55 category in 1:43.51.

Jeff Lucas ran well for 13th place and Dan McDonald finished 27th in a field of over 2,000 runners.