Silver medals for Hughes and Stephens

Three athletes from Peterborough clubs got among the medals at regional indoor championships over the weekend.

At the Northern Championships in Sheffield there were silver medals for Nene Valley Harriers pair William Hughes and Ben Stephens while Daniel Mees of Peterborough AC won a bronze at the South of England Indoor Championships at Lee Valley.

Hughes was in blistering form in the Under 17 boys 60m, storming to victory in his heat in 7.34 seconds and then finishing second in his semi-final in 7.28.

In the final he went even quicker, clocking a personal best (PB) 7.19 but just missed out on the gold. That went to Daniel Afolabi of Sale Harriers in 7.03.

Nene Valley newcomer Stephens, coached by Geoff Capes, was runner-up in the Under 20 men’s shot putt for the second year running. He threw a PB of 14.99m and finishd just behind Leo Rowley of Rotherham. He threw 15.11m.

Stephens won the silver last year with 13.89 when competing for Notts AC.

Mees was the local star of the show at Lee Valley. The Paul Larkins-trained middle distance man sped to victory in his heat of the Under 20 men’s 800m in 1:59.69 and went over two seconds quicker in the final. But his 1:57.01 was only good enough for third spot behind Hamza Kadir of Shaftesbury Barnet (1:55.39 ) and Benjamin Davies of Bedford & County (1:56.57).

Holly Brown of Peterborough AC just missed out on a medal at Lee Valley, taking fifth place in the Under 20 women’s pole vault with 3.30m.

RESULTS

South Of England Championships

60m Under 20 Women: Heat - 5th Alexandra Pullan (NVH) 8.28 (PB)

800m Under 20 Men: Heat - 1st Daniel Mees (PAC) 1:59.69. Final - 3rd Daniel Mees (PAC) 1:57.01 .

Pole Vault Under 20 Women: Final - 5th Holly Brown (PAC) 3.30.

Northern Championships

60m Under 17 Boys: Heat - 1st William Hughes (NVH) 7.34. Semi-final - 2nd William Hughes (NVH) 7.28. Final - 2nd William Hughes (NVH) 7.19 (PB).

60m Senior Women: Heat - 5th Lily Hughes (NVH) 8.30.

60m Under 17 Girls: Heat - 4th Jasmine Allen (NVH) 8.37 (PB). Semi-final - 6th Jasmine Allen (NVH) 8.33 (PB).

Shot Putt Under 20 Men: Final - 2nd Ben Stephens (NVH) 14.99 (PB).