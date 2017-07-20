RESULTS ROUND-UP: Tinkler invincible for Nene Valley, a 1-2-3 for PAC

Nene Valley Harriers are looking well placed for a return to Division Three of the British Athletics League after a fine performance in their League Two match at Bedford.

Two promotion places were up for grabs before the meeting last Saturday, but this has become one after Trafford AC won the day, and with it a step up a level for next season.

Ben Heron won the St Ives 10k.

The Harriers finished as runners up, and sit second in the league well clear of the chasing pack with just one meeting remaining.

Sean Reidy and Philip Wilson got Nene Valley off to a flying start on the track with A and B string wins in the 400m hurdles, and this marked the beginning of a top afternoon on the track, one of the highlights being the 1500m in which James McCrae finished second with a 4.01.90 clocking, while Lloyd Kempson comfortably won the B race in 4:03.40.

Martin Tinkler was invincible again in the shot putt with a winning throw of 14.79.

The second longest thrower on the day was Ben Stephens of Nene Valley, who won the B contest with a distance of 13.53. Tinkler also won the discus.

Youngster Lee Addison was a winner in the B high jump with a 1.75m leap. Addison also picked up valuable points with third place in the long jump.

The final fixture of the campaign takes place on August 20 at Portsmouth.

ST IVES 10K

Peterborough Athletic Club recorded a 1-2-3 in the St Ives 10K.

The race was won by Ben Heron with a 34:00 clocking. Phil Martin finished second 17 seconds behind Heron while John Pike was third in 34.36.

Nene Valley’s Rob Brownlee came home fifth, crossing the line in 35:14.

WATFORD OPEN

Nene Valley’s James McCrae lowered his 800m PB to 1:53.58 when finishing third in a midweek meeting at Watford.

The Hertfordshire stadium is proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Harriers, and the same meeting saw teenagers Bradley Allen and Katie Porter improve on their quickest times. Allen took his 800m PB down to 2:04.77 and Porter clocked 62.75 over 400m.

Peterborough AC’S Lordie Bevan also reduced his 800m PB at Watford with a 1:58.51 clocking.