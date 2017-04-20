Nene Valley Harriers on track for more Southern success

Nene Valley Harriers got their track and field season off to a flying start with an impressive victory in Saturday’s Southern League Division One fixture at the Embankment.

After winning the league in 2015, and finishing third last term, the Harriers expect to be there or thereabouts again this year, and couldn’t have made a better start, with the 2016 champions Chelmsford AC playing second fiddle to the high-flying Harriers all afternoon.

Picking up 27 individual victories and 31 second places, Nene Valley were always in the driving seat during a four club fixture which saw Harrow AC and Hertfordshire Phoenix in opposition along with Chelmsford AC.

As was so often the case last season, Nene Valley’s male throwers were in imperious form with Martin Tinkler winning the shot (14.61m) and Isaac Huskisson the hammer (44.13m) and Simon Achurch(hammer and discus) and Ben Stephens (javelin) claiming B string honours.

The ladies fared just as well with every thrower finishing in the top two of their events. Lydia Church won the B shot (9.97m) and hammer (36.22m)with Kelly Lawrence finishing first in the A string hammer (37.00m).

Nene Valley’s jumpers were also at the top of their game with Emily Maltby (10.77m)and Bethany Denial (10.49m)enjoying an A and B double in the triple jump.

For the men Sebastian Barker tasted victory in the B triple jump (11.89m) with Adam Fidgett doing the same in the pole vault (2.70m).

The track events were also dominated by Nene Valley athletes with wins going to Alex Pullan (100m B 13.0), Georgie Ivens (400m A 59.4), Megan Ellison (800m A 2:17.40), Ellie Piccaver (1500m B 5:20.3), Ruth Jones (3,000m B11:14.5), Devon Spencer (400m hurdles B 80.9), Emily Maltby (100m hurdles B 16.4), Ashley Sandall (800m A 1:58.7), Dave Brown (400m A 51.6), William Hughes (100m B 11.4) and Callum Winchester-Wright (200m B 23.4).

To cap a fine day Claire Smith set a club veterans 400m record with her 62.9 clocking and Priscilla Dadzie’s shot putt of 10.38m was a new Nene Valley Under 20 shot record.

WOLLATON PARK 10K

Nene Valley distance runners Phillipa Taylor and Ruth Jones were a pair of Happy Harriers on easter Monday.

The speedy duo made their way to Nottingham for an off road 10k at Wollaton Park and both came away with prizes.

Taylor collected the £70 runners-up prize with a 39.00 clocking, while Jones, who finished second last year, came home sixth in 41.22, a full three minutes quicker than last year. The 36 year-old was amply rewarded for her efforts, being presented with three bottles of locally brewed beer.

BOSTON MARATHON

Easter Monday saw the running of one of the world’s landmark road races, the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts, USA.

It was also the day that the somewhat lower key Boston UK Marathon was run in the Lincolnshire town.

Bushfield Jogger Phil Martin chose to run in the more local race and made the short journey home £150 better off after taking second place in a time of 2:34.55.

Martin’s love of running is matched by his love of beer, and he was safely ensconced in his local pub in Orton within three hours of crossing the finishing line. This is thought to have had an influence on his preference for the Lincolnshire race over the higher profile Stateside event.