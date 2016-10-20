National award for GPAN

The Greater Peterborough Athletics Network (GPAN) are celebrating after picking up a prestigious national award at the England Athletics national presentation evening at the weekend

In front of some of the most famous faces in England Athletics, including Linford Christie and Kriss Akabusi, GPAN chairman Tim Cook received the Participation Project of the Year award for 2016.

The Greater Peterborough Athletic Network was formed in 2011 by six of Peterborough’s athletic clubs to promote running and athletics in the local area.

Projects run by GPAN in the last 12 months included:

n The hugely popular twice monthly ‘try the track’ evenings which regularly attract close to 100 runners of all abilities including those requiring a sign language interpreter.

n Satellite clubs in local schools for both current athletes and those in under-represented groups.

n The 50-mile Greenwheel relay around Peterborough, which this year attracted 36 team.

n First aid, coaching, traffic management and officials workshops.

n Early morning and lunchtime training sessions in the summer months.

n Regular opportunities to try the latest running shoes at the athletics track.

n Junior athletics summer scheme during the school holiday for children aged 9-14.

GPAN, which is now completely self-funding, has recently expanded to nine clubs and consists of: Bushfield Joggers, Eye Community Runners, Fenland Athletic Club, March Athletic Club, Peterborough Athletic Club, Thorney Running Club, Ramsey Road Runners, Werrington Joggers and Yaxley Runners and Joggers.