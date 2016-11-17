Morgan makes England debut and Oakley wins English Schools Cup race

Nene Valley Harrier Nicky Morgan impressed on her England debut in the British and Irish Masters Cross-Country International at Glasgow on Saturday.

The 46 year-old North Midlands League veterans champion finished sixth in the B international race running against top veterans from across the home nations.

Flo Brill.

Morgan narrowly missed out on running in the A race, and was England’s first reserve, but her fine run in which she covered the muddy 6k course in 24:21 is likely to keep her in the minds of the selectors for future fixtures.

After the race the Hampton-based athlete spoke about her first international outing, saying: “It was a great experience, and with hard work and determination I hope to be back, with the A team my goal.”

Paul Halford of Werrington Joggers was selected to represent Wales in the fixture for the eighth year running. He acquitted himself well finishing 18th in the Over 40 race. The 43 year-old was the second Welshman home covering the 8km course in 26:35.

ENGLISH SCHOOLS CUP

Sam Oakley.

Several athletes from Nene Valley Harriers helped their schools to success in the English’ Schools Cross-Country Cup at the weekend.

Sam Oakley had the race of his life in the East Midlands finals at Leeds, winning the junior boys race by a handsome margin.

Oakley’s victory inspired his school, Bourne Grammar, to a match-winning performance and qualified them for the finals.

Matthew Dowling of Spalding Grammar was 13th in the intermediate boys race.

Flo Brill finished runner-up in the junior girls race also in Bourne Grammar School colours. Deepings School’s Niamh Rushton was 38th.

Bourne Grammar’s intermediate girls team also qualified for the national final, finishing runners-up to Ilkley Grammar.

Nene Valley’s Hana Ray helped them on their way with a seventh place finish. Ray’s Nene Valley team-mate Hannah Knight came home 14th for Deepings School.

King’s School were represented in the East Central Section match, held at Oakley near Bedford. The star performer for the Peterborough school was Nene Valley’s Katie Tasker who placed sixth in the intermediate girls race.