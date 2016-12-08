Monaghan completes an awesome foursome

The annual Peterborough Schools Cross-Country Championships at Ferry Meadows produced some cracking races this year.

There was a thrilling finish to the Year 7 boys race with Lil Francisco (Thomas Deacon Academy) just pipping Joe Reindel (Nene Park) to the gold medal and Freddie House (King’s) a close third.

The first three home in the junior girls race were from the left Katie Tasker, Ella Robinson and Elizabeth Taylor.

Middle-distance star Ella Robinson (Ken Stimpson)dominated the junior girls race winning by the biggest margin of the day from Katie Tasker (King’s).

The junior boys race was won by Connor Walker of Ormiston Bushfield.

Amelia Monaghan from Arthur Mellows, Glinton, claimed her fourth consecutive Peterborough Schools crown when leading from gun to tape in the intermediate girls race.

Isaac Ellard (King’s), following on from his junior Great Eastern Run win, took the intermediate boys prize.

800m supremo Daniel Mees (Sir Harry Smith) took the senior boys title with Hannah Chatfield claiming the senior girls honours.

The top 16 from the event represent Peterborough in the Cambridgeshire Schools Championships at Ely on January 21.