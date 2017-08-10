Jenkins wins Euro gold for Nene Valley Harriers

Nene Valley Harrier Andrea Jenkins has just returned from Denmark as a double European champion.

The 41 year-old thrower took part in the European Masters Track and Field Championships in Aarhus and won two gold medals.

5k Grand Prix winner Lloyd Kempson.

She finished first in the Over 40 weight throw with a distance of 15.16m - almost half a metre clear of runner-up Kirsi Koro from Finland - and then went on to win the throws pentathlon.

Distances of 42.60m (hammer), 9.96m (shot), 36.83m (discus), 23.44m (javelin) and 15.23m (weight throw) gave Jenkins a pentathlon total of 3,618 points and that was 43 points clear of her nearest rival Birgit Keller of Germany.

Jenkins also claimed a bronze medal in the hammer with a throw of 47.33m. That was won by another German - Kirsten Hilbig with a massive 53.32m - with Koro second on 48.50m.

And Jenkins just missed out on another medal in the discus, taking fourth place with 38.96m.

Grace Mullins.

GRAND PRIX 5k

Lloyd Kempson won the final race of the Peterborough Grand Prix 5k season at Werrington on Wednesday, but Nene Valley stars Michael Channing and Grace Mullins confirmed themselves as worthy winners of the series.

And with Mullins winning at Werrington she completed the summer with a 100% record by winning all four of the races she entered.

The Werrington race took place on an unseasonably wet and windy evening, and a strong headwind for the first half of the circuit meant that athletes struggled to post good times on a course that has garnered a reputation for being one of the fastest in the area.

Sam Oakley.

Kempson, now running for Cambridge & Coleridge, won in a time of 15:48, but was chased all the way by Bedford and County athlete Chris Wright, who finished five seconds further back.

Series winner Channing took third place with a 16:24 clocking.

Channing was accompanied all race by former Nene Valley Harriers Aaron Scott and Josh Lunn, who both finished one second further back.

Peterborough AC’s Amittai Ben-Israel came in sixth with a 16:42 clocking.

Mullins was a comfortable winner of the ladies race, crossing the line in 18:49.

Emma Tomlinson-McCrae of Nene Valley won the battle for second, running a time of 19:39 to beat March AC’S Toni Alcaraz by just one second.

Nene Valley athletes Ella Robinson, Lindsay Lister and Josie Fortune filled the next three places.

The Junior 3k race was dominated by Nene Valley with victory going to Samuel Oakley in 10:36. Harvey Hancock and Sid O’Connell were hot on his heels taking second and third place, to make it a Nene Valley 1-2-3.

Bourne Town Harrier Molly Peel was the first girl over the line in 11:10, fifteen seconds ahead of Nene Valley’s Lottie Hemmings.

Ellie Loosley of BRJ was third, but such was the dominance of Nene Valley that they filled seven of the first 10 positions in the boys race and three out of the top five in the girls event.

Series prize winners will soon be published on the series website peterboroughgpseries.com and the prizes will be awarded after the Barney 5k which takes place at Ferry Meadows on Wednesday August 16 with a 7pm start.