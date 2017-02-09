Heron swoops to claim a third Frostbite win

While many of his rivals got bogged down in the swampy conditions, Ben Heron proved to be no stick in the mud as he strode to victory in the Bourne Woods Frostbite League race on Sunday (writes Barry Warne).

The Eye Community Runner’s time of 28:00 over the five-mile course gave him a winning margin of 23 seconds over Yaxley’s James Mogridge in the most challenging conditions seen on the hilly course for many years. It was Heron’s third win in the series.

Paul Halford finished fifth, leading a strong Werrington Joggers team into third place.

Bushfield Jogger James Fisher came home eighth, while the Nene Valley challenge was led by Mike Chapman in 14th.

World duathlon champion Claire Steels, running for PACTRAC, was the first lady home, finishing 39th in 32:37 having seen off the challenge of Ramsey’s Lisa Marriott, who finished 20 seconds further back.

Yaxley Joggers featured strongly with Caroline Woods third and Gina Crane eighth. Folksworth 15 winner Suzie West from Eye finished fourth.

Nene Valley Harriers tasted success in the junior race as Owen Wilkinson and Matthew Dowling ran away from the field for a comfortable one-two finish. Olivia Mead of Ramsey Road Runners was the first girl over the line.

Werrington were the third-placed team in the senior event behind Hunts AC and Ramsey, and seem virtually assured of the series runners-up spot with one race to go.

Yaxley finished fourth and Nene Valley fifth, with both clubs in the running for third place in the final standings.

Nene Valley were junior runners-up, but Huntingdon AC now seem assured of a junior and senior League double.

The sixth and final round is at Jubilee Park, Huntingdon, on March 12.

n Thorney Runner Laura Greenwood won the February Harrier League 5k Handicap at Lynch Wood on Wednesday in a time of 26:54. James Farrington of host club Nene Valley crossed the line next with a 21:39 clocking.

Stamford’s Simon Fell was the fastest runner on the night, completing the three lap course in 17:06, and Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate was the quickest lady in 20:53.

With two rounds of the six race series to go Bushfield’s Martin Glendenning is leading the way.

n Several local runners turned in useful displays at the Anglian Schools Cross-Country Championships which were held in Northampton on Saturday.

The highest placed were Cameron Everist from Bourne and Nene Valley’s Megan Ellison. Everist was seventh in the Under 20 Boys race and Ellison finished in the same position in the Under 17 Girls run.

Other local placings included:

Under 20 Boys: 21 Austin Herbert (NVH).

Under 15 Boys: 15 Samuel Oakley (NVH); 27 Connor Ely (Bourne); 28 Owen Wilkinson (NVH); 31 Inigo Gillick (Bourne).

Under 13 Boys: 26 Hugo Brill (NVH) .

Under 17 Women: 18 Amber Park (NVH); 24 Josie Fortune (NVH); 25 Ellie Piccaver (NVH).

Under 15 Girls: 17 Flo Brill (NVH); 20 Katie Tasker (NVH); 21 Ella Robinson (NVH).

Under 13 Girls: 11 Lottie Hemmings (NVH); 22 Alice Bennett (PAC).