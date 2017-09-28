Harrier Jones tames The Monster

Ruth Jones continued her winning streak when crossing the line as first lady in The Monster Half-Marathon at Ely on Sunday.

The course suited Jones’ penchant for the unconventional and included stiles and cattle grids. The 37 year-old Nene Valley Harrier battled her way round in 1:33.51.

“I’ve won another race” Jones stated. “I couldn’t be happier, half off-road, boiling hot and windy, a real test of character on the Fens.”

PINCHBECK 10k

Stamford Strider Simon Fell gained the third road race win of his career at the West Pinchbeck 10k on Sunday, winning in 35:18.

Nene Valley athletes were to the fore, with James Mcdonald finishing fifth in 38:04.

Philippa Taylor and Jay Belham both made the top 10, with Taylor finishing as second lady, and first veteran.

800m CHAMPIONSHIP

James McCrae won the Nene Valley Harriers 800m Championship in 1:57.07 - just three tenths of a second quicker than runner-up Aaron Hunt. Bradley Allen was third in 2:00.0.

LOCH NESS MARATHON

Eye Community Runner Lee Whitton finished just outside the top 100 in the Loch Ness Marathon finishing in a time of 3:15.12.